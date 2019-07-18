SANPETE COUNTY — Centerfield City celebrates Pioneer Day on Tuesday, July 23, while Mayfield and Sterling both celebrate on Wednesday, July 24. Several fun activities are scheduled for the events.
Centerfield City
Celebrations are held Wednesday, July 23, with the Pioneer Day Parade at 6 p.m. It will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m., at the Centerfield Church bowery, 230 South Main. The dinner is by donation.
At dark there will be a fireworks display which can be viewed from the bowery.
Mayfield Pioneer Day
On Pioneer Day, Wednesday, July 24, the events in Mayfield get underway with a Mammoth parade at 10 a.m. There will be games, food and entertainment in the city park, 200 North Main Street.
At 11 a.m., there will be live music and entertainment, including a carnival and games with a water slide and food available until 2 p.m.
A live auction will take place at 1 p.m., followed by a wild duck race at 1:30 p.m. The games continue at 2 p.m., with a greased pig chase and money grab, after which the winners will be announced.
Sterling Pioneer Day
July 24, Pioneer Day in Sterling hosts plenty of games, food, music, dancing, fireworks and fun. Everyone is encouraged to bring their family, friends and join in.
At 6 a.m., the Sterling Fire Department does their wake-up call. Then at 6:45 a.m., interested participants can register for the 5k Run at the Sterling Community Center, 110 West 100 North. The run begins at 7 a.m.
From 7-9 a.m., the annual Bishopric Breakfast will be held at the Sterling Ward bowery of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 20 South Main.
The Pioneer Day Parade begins at 9 a.m., at 100 West 200 South. Those who want to be in the parade need to contact Jane Voorhees at (435) 851-0705 in advance.
At 9:30 a.m., a Fire Department tour will be available with coloring book activities, 100 North 100 West. At that same time, registration for the Cornhole Tournament will take place in the city park, 75 North 100 West.
The Cornhole Tournament begins at 10 a.m. along with the Pioneer games carnival that includes money in haystack, tug-o’-war, relay races and much more in the city park.
Food concessions open at 11 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m., there will be playtime animals, a water slide and bouncy house.
The Horseshoe tournament registration will be 12:30 p.m., and it will begin at 1 p.m.
3-on-3 Basketball games will be at 2 p.m. Dummy roping at 4 p.m., and additional fun and games at 5 p.m., to include a pie-eating contest, tetherball, volleyball and soccer activities.
At 6 p.m., the Dutch oven dessert judging will take place. To compete in the Dutch oven cook-off, contact Rae Reid at (801) 718-9844.
Pre-fireworks dancing will be available at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Snow College Western Swing Club. Then at dusk, the fireworks show and more dancing.