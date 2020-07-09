SPRING CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has required some changes in the annual Spring City Pioneer Day celebration, but the city is still planning some activities for locals, including contests and a parade on July 24 that everyone can enter.
The activities are as follows:
Spring City
Pioneer Day
Virtual Fun Run
This year’s Fun Run will be a virtual event allowing families to run or walk any time between July 20 and 24. Those who want to participate can register at springcitypioneerday@gmail.com. Registration fee is $10 ($5 for the one mile event for children 12 and younger).
Participants can submit their times and all participants will receive a T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for prizes. For more information, contact Selicia MacKay at springcitypioneerday@gmail.com.
Spring City’s
Got Talent
Got talent? Record a video of your talent (5 minutes maximum) and upload it at https://flipgrid.com/springcity24th. You can do any sort of talent – dance, music, art, magic, etc. All ages are eligible and entries may be solos, duets or groups.
The videos must be uploaded by 11 p.m. on Friday, July 17. There will be online voting to determine the winners in each category. Voting will end on July 24 at noon. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.
Light Pole
Decorating Contest
Residents are invited to select a street light pole on Main Street and note the number on it. (If there is no number, someone has already reserved that pole.)
Next, call Christi McGriff at 435-813-8180 or email her at christimcgriff@gmail.com to have your name assigned to that streetlight.
Participants may then decorate their light pole anytime between now and July 15. Decorations should be removed by July 31.
Each street light has an electrical outlet at the top. Those wrapping lights around the pole should be sure to wrap with the plug at the top.
Judging will be done July 24. First, second and third places will receive prizes. Winners will be announced on the Spring City Facebook page.
Itty Bitty
Spring City Contest
Find the 20 hidden pictures located along 100 East from 500 North to 400 South and 100 West from 500 North to 400 South. All the pictures will be visible from the street (do not enter private property). The contest will run from July 13 through July 24.
The pictures will be available on the city website, the Spring City Corporation Facebook page, the city post office or city hall. Entries should be turned in to Tayler Allan at 600 S. Main by July 24 at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Spring City
24th of July
Drive-Thru Parade
All are invited to participate in the Spring City 24th of July Car Parade. Decorate your car, truck, side-by-side, boat, antique vehicle, tractor, etc. in any way or using any theme you choose, then cruise Main Street. Prizes will be awarded to the best entries. Spectators are invited to attend and watch the parade from their own vehicles.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 24. There is no need to preregister to participate; just line up at 9 a.m. at 400 South. There will be a color guard starting the parade. Nothing may be thrown or handed out.