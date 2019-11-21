Plans underway for annual Spring City Christmas celebration

SPRING CITY — The city encourages family participation in the annual Spring City Christmas Celebration, so mark the calendar with the following dates:
Pole decorating contest
Nov. 25-29: Enter the Second Annual Main Street Light Pole decorating contest. We encourage families and businesses to decorate a pole. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners. To sign up and select a pole, contact Christi McGriff at (435) 813-8180. Watch for flyers posted at city hall and the post office for more details.
Community celebraton
Saturday, Nov.30: Dress warm and join in at the City Community Center at 6:00 pm. Enjoy hot chocolate and Wassail while listening to the children’s choir usher in the Christmas season with traditional Christmas carols, followed by the Community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 pm. Rumor has it that the fire department will drop Santa off at the party following the lighting ceremony and he’ll be available to visit with all the children. Tayler Allan will be available to take a family picture with Santa and the Miss Spring City Royalty will hand out Christmas candy to all the children.
All children, ages pre-school through 6th grade, are encouraged to participate in the Children’s Choir.
For more information contact Elizabeth Allred at (435) 851-9801.
Outdoor light, decorating contest
Get outdoor Christmas lights and decorations all in place for the Christmas home decorating contest. Judging will take place on the evening of Friday, Dec. 13. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners.
Homes will be judged on the following criteria: originality (unique design and creative use of outdoor lights and decorations); arrangement (display and placement of decorations); and Overall presentation. To sign up for the home decorating contest, contact Cynthia DeGrey at (435) 469-1328.
Everyone is encouraged to drop off a new toy in the “Toys for Tots” box that is located at the entrance to the Community Center or the Old Watering Hole Store on Main Street. These donations will be distributed to Sanpete County families in need.
For more information on any events, contact Cynthia at (435) 469-1328.