SPRING CITY — Over 110 artists, local and out of state, participated in the annual Plein Air competition held Aug. 24-31 in Spring City. The judging has been done and the grand prize winner of $1,500 is Kimball Geisler, of Idaho Falls, ID.
Jeff Horn served as judge of this year’s event and had to choose the winners from about 300 paintings. Second Place went to Ken Spencer, of Blackfoot, ID. Third Place to Natalie Shupe, Liberty. Bryan Thayne won the award for best watercolor.
Michelle Nixon, Logan, won the People’s Choice Award for her watercolor painting of the Sanpete County Fair. The quick paint award winners are as follows: First place went to Susette Gertsch, Midway; second was Steve Stauffer, Murray, and third was Trjisten Leach, California.
With all the great artistic arts created during the event, the choice was difficult, so Horn also gave out 10 honorable mention awards to artists including Susan Gallacher, Doug Fryer and Ken Baxter, all of Spring City. Many of the awards included cash prizes and there was over $10,000 received by artists in purchase awards.