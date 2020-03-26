Postal Service to fill 80 positions in Utah, Idaho

USPS WESTEN AREA—Attention Utah and Idaho Residents, those hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction with a wealth of exciting opportunities, the U.S. Postal Service wants you!
Multiple positions are available throughout the area with hourly wage ranges from $16.21 to $18.56 in a variety of shifts, including indoor and outdoor work.
USPS is looking to fill positions in Utah and Idaho now, and the only place to apply is online at https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm.
From the website, click on “Search Jobs,” select “Utah” or “Idaho,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay is available on the website.
Job openings will be regularly updated until all positions are filled. Interested applicants should log on to usps.com/careers weekly to check for new postings.
All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status. Carrier positions require a valid driver’s license and a minimum of two consecutive years documented driving experience within the United States.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.