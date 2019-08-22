MANTI — Preliminary results of the Primary Elections held Aug. 13 in Fountain Green and Gunnison have been released. Final results will be available after the Canvass in Gunnison on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and in Fountain Green Thursday, Aug. 22.
Gunnison
In Gunnison, there are three four-year city council seats open. Of the 11 candidates on the ballot, preliminary results show the top six candidates in the race as Stella S. Hill, 163 votes; Rodney L. Taylor, 161; Justen K. Mellor, 145; Scott W. Reid, 134; Brian Sorensen, 115; and Blake Donaldson, 105.
The other candidates received votes as follows: Michelle Christenson, 92 votes; Scott Hal Pickett, 52; Scott Anderson, 48; Ron Gale Christenson, 35; and Shawn Crane withdrew from the election.
Of the 820 active registered voters, 405 cast their ballots for a 49 percent turnout.
Fountain Green
In Fountain Green, there are also three four-year city council seats open. Of the seven candidates on the ballot, preliminary results show the top six candidates in the race as Shelith E. Jacobson, 130 votes; Jerime Ivory, 93; Stuart A. Smith, 87; DeWayne E. Omer, 85; Stuart Hansen, 79; and Julio Tapia, 77.
D. Brian Casselman, the only other candidate, received 23 votes. Of the 555 active registered voters, 215 cast their ballots for a 39 percent turnout.
Candidates will now move onto the Municipal Election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.