Presidential candidate Charles Kraut to speak Feb. 21

MANTI—Charles W. Kraut, candidate for president of the United States and author of “The Patriot’s Guide to taking America Back” and “Will You help Save Your Country?” will be speaking Friday, Feb. 21, from 7-8 p.m., at Manti City Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main. The public is encouraged to attend.
Kraut will be addressing the theme of restoring freedom in America. He says it’s time for Americans to work together to restore our freedoms and to believe in ourselves again.
Kraut says he entered the race for president for two primary reasons: First, he believes that all American citizens should have the right to vote their conscience rather than selecting “the lesser of two evils.”
Second, he believes that someone in this race ought to uphold his or her oath of office as detailed in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
He reminds everyone in the words of Thomas Jefferson that, “The greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the constitution.”
For more information, visit www.cwk2020.com.