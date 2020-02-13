2020 Presidential Primary Election set March 3

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will hold a Democratic and Republican Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday, March 3, from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. All registered Democrats and Republicans will receive a ballot by mail. About 9,000 ballots began to be sent out beginning Feb. 11.
Those not affiliated with a party may receive a letter encouraging them to affiliate and register to vote. Voter registration is required and the deadline to register depends on the method used to register to vote:
The deadline to register by mail has already passed, but there is still time to register at the county clerk’s office, which must be done by 5 p.m., on Feb. 25.
Registration can also be done by using the online registration system at vote.utah.gov, if done by Feb. 25. A valid Utah driver license or valid Utah ID is required.
If both of those deadlines have been missed, voters can still register to vote and cast a provisional ballot at an early voting location or an Election Day voting center.
To cast a provisional ballot, voters will be required to provide identification and proof of residence (such as a recent utility bill).
Early voting is available at the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office, 160 North Main, Room #202, Manti, Utah, on the following dates:
Tuesday, Feb. 18 thru Thursday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 24 thru Thursday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.; and on Fridays, Feb. 21 and 28, from 12:15 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Voters can view sample ballots and learn more about this election on the state’s election website at vote.utah.gov.
Voters must meet certain requirements to register to vote in Utah. They must be: A U.S. Citizen; a resident of Utah for at least 30 days before the election; and 18 years old on or before the day of the election.
Those who are 16 or 17 years old, can pre-register to vote. If they pre-register, they will automatically be registered to vote when they turn 18 years old.
Democratic Party Candidates participating in the primary are as follows:
Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Nathan Bloxham, Michael R. Bloomberg, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, and Roque De La Fuente.
Republican Party Candidates in the primary are as follows:
Robert Ardini, Matthew John Matern, Bob Ely, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld, and Donald J. Trump.
The Green Party, Independent American Party, Libertarian Party, and United Utah Party are not participating in Utah’s 2020 Presidential Primary Election to select their presidential and vice presidential nominees.
Consequently, their presidential and vice presidential candidates do not officially declare candidacy with the state.
The Constitution Party declared its intent to participate in the Presidential Primary Election, but no candidates officially declared candidacy with the state prior to the Dec. 2, 2019 deadline.
Later this year, on June 30, another Primary Election will be held for Federal, State, County and School Board positions. That primary will include those seeking to fill the governor seat along with U.S. House, Senator and other seats up for election.