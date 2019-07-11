Preventing wildfires is everyone's responsibility

OGDEN — Keep the community safe by maintaining awareness of fire danger levels and current fire restrictions in the area. Nationally, nine-out-of-ten wildfires are human-caused. Among the causes are debris burning, shooting, welding, fireworks, campfires, equipment use, maintenance and various other factors.
Human-caused fires are often in close proximity to roadways, communities and recreational areas, which enhance the threat to public and firefighter safety.
Spring conditions are prime time for homeowners to conduct clean up and clear space around their homes. Debris burning helps reduce vegetation, however, it is important to follow the How-To guidelines for safe burning found online at https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos.
When burning debris know the weather conditions prior to, during and after planning to burn. Check local regulations and secure a permit if necessary. Talk with the local fire authorities. Always have a water source nearby, a hose is a good option. Burn only what is allowed by the local ordinances.
Look up and around. Make sure that the fire will not be burning near power lines, buildings, overhanging limbs and equipment. Check vertical clearance and ensure clearance three times the height of the burn pile. Make sure to have 10 feet of bare soil or gravel around the pile and keep surrounding fuels wet while burning.
Keep piles small and manageable, adding material as the fire burns down. Always stay with the fire until it is completely out. Drown the fire with plenty of water and stir the ashes with a shovel, repeating the process until the heat is gone and it is cool to touch.
Continue to check the fire for up to a week especially if conditions are dry, hot and windy. Be sure to follow these tips to keep the community and yourself safe.