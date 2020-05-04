MT. PLEASANT—The Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, June 30 will have a different look this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Major changes this year include: Election will be done by mail. Ballots must be mailed in or placed in ballot drop boxes at Mt. Pleasant, Ephraim and Gunnison city halls, or at the courthouse in Manti by 8 p.m., on Election Day. No in person early voting, provisional ballots, or drive-up voting will be available.
Primary ballots will be sent by mail between June 9-23 to all those who are affiliated with the Republican Party. If you are an unaffiliated voter, also known as an independent voter, you can request a primary ballot by contacting the county clerk’s office. However, you must then affiliate with the Republican Party in order to vote in this year’s Primary Election.
Voter registration
Voter registration deadline is Friday, June 19. No in-person registration is available. To register, voters must fill out a paper form and send to the county clerk, 160 North Main, Manti, UT, 84642.
Registration forms are also available in the foyer of the county courthouse; or online at voter.utah.gov. A valid Utah driver license or valid Utah ID is required.
For more information, contact the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office, (435) 835-2131 ext. 5.