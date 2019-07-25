Primary Elections update, ballots coming

SANPETE COUNTY — Earlier this year several Sanpete County citizens filed to run for political office opportunities around the county. Shortly after all the candidates had filed, it was determined that there would be a need for Primary Elections in Centerfield, Fountain Green, Gunnison and Mt. Pleasant.
Due to candidate changes or withdrawals, Primary Elections will not take place in Centerfield or Mt. Pleasant, but will be held in Fountain Green and Gunnison.
Official Primary Election Ballots are in process of being mailed to all registered voters in Fountain Green and Gunnison and citizens should receive them before the end of July.
Once the ballot has been received, voters are encouraged to vote promptly and then return the completed ballot either by mail, in person or via a ballot drop box.
Ballots that are mailed need to be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 12, with the required postage affixed to the envelope.
Ballots may be delivered in person to the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office and must be received by 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The completed ballot may also be dropped into a Ballot Drop Box. Ballots must be placed into a drop box by 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13. For Gunnison, use the box located on the east side of Gunnison City Hall, 38 West Center. For Fountain Green, the nearest drop box is located on the south side of Mt. Pleasant City Hall, 115 West Main.
The Primary Election in Fountain Green is for city council members to fill the four-year term. Fountain Green candidates are D. Brian Casselman, Dewayne E. Omer, Stuart A. Smith, Stuart Hansen, Shelith E. Jacobson, Jerime Ivory and Julio Tapia.
The Gunnison election is also for city council members to fill the four-year term. Gunnison candidates are Shawn Crane, Michelle Christenson, Ron Gale Christenson, Scott Andersen, Brian Sorensen, Justen K. Mellor, Scott W. Reid, Stella S. Hill, Scott Hal Pickett, Blake Donaldson and Rodney L. Taylor.
Voters who want to check the status of any candidate may visit www.vote.utah.gov or call the County Clerk’s office at (435) 835-2131 ext. 5 to make sure no one has withdrawn from a race that may change who they will vote for in the election.
All other Sanpete County municipal elections will be done in the General Election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.