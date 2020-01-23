Prom Dress Extravaganza returns Feb. 7-8

Miss Ephraim Samantha Everitt displays two gently-used prom dresses that will be on display during the Prom Dress Extravaganza on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, from 12 Noon to 7 p.m., in the Ephraim Co-Op Reception Hall, 96 North Main Street. Those desiring to sell a prom dress or looking to find a new one are encouraged to participate.