EPHRAIM — The annual Prom Dress Extravaganza will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, from 12 Noon to 7 p.m., upstairs in The Ephraim Co-Op Reception Hall, 96 North Main Street. Admission is free and there is no fee to display a dress for sale.
Hosted by The Ephraim Co-Op in combination with Miss Ephraim Samantha Everitt, this event is organized as a service to the community, where girls can bring in and sell their gently-used prom dresses, or look for a new gown for this year’s upcoming prom season.
This is a great way to get a beautiful prom dress on a budget, or to sell a gown for cash. Those with gently-used prom dresses are encouraged to bring them in for display and possible sale.
The Ephraim Co-Op is accepting dresses for sale now through the day of the event. All gowns will be displayed in the reception hall upstairs, and dressing rooms will be available.
In addition, the co-op is hosting a drawing with cash and prizes at this year’s event, for those who participate.
For more information, call The Ephraim Co-Op at (435) 283-6654.