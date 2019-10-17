Prospective voters hear candidates in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT — Prospective voters came to hear candidates running for three open city council seats and the office of mayor in Mt. Pleasant. The meeting was held in the Senior Community Center.
Candidates running for the three city council seats are Keith Collier, incumbent; Russell Keisel, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Dan Anderson’s term; Sam Draper, Rondy Black, Cathy Ostler and Stan Farnsworth, who did not attend the meeting, and has been said to be unofficially withdrawn.
The three candidates who are vying for the position of mayor are Dan Anderson, who was appointed to fill the mayor’s term after Mayor Sandra Bigler resigned; David Brown; and Mike Olsen, who is a write-in candidate.
Sheila Staker served as moderator and gave each candidate a time limit to introduce themselves. Members of the audience were then able to address a particular candidate with a question or asked for a response from each.
City council
Each of the five council candidates took a few minutes to say why they were running for the positions and what they had to offer.
Roads and water seemed to be the hot topics of the evening. Residents want answers as to when roads are going to be repaired. Both Collier and Keisel said the city is somewhat at an impasse when it comes to roads. Should the city repair the roads and then dig them to install a new irrigation line. Roads cost money and to do all the roads at once in the city would cost several million dollars, which the city does not have. Should the city raise taxes to repair roads? Currently the city is looking at an alternative material to use instead of asphalt that is less expensive. The city has used some of the new material on the airport runway (new road) to see how it will perform over the winter.
Some of the candidates suggested that the city needs a better tax base saying grants are not always the answer, since most are matching grants.
On the topic of water, many residents were dismayed with the water restrictions every year with water running down the creek that can’t be used for drinking because the federal government has declared it unfit to drink.
In the past, the city council has addressed the water issue where they would have to build a water treatment plant for safe drinking water and are pursuing digging a new well also for culinary water to add to existing water.
Street signs was also addressed by Cathy Ostler, candidate, who says that something must be done to make them more visible.
City manager
The other topic was whether Mt. Pleasant should hire a city manager. The figure of $150,000 was thrown out as a salary. Each candidate had an opportunity to respond. Cathy Ostler responded by saying that the city didn’t need to spend $150,000 to hire a city manager because one was not needed and citizen lose lots of rights. Rondy Black agreed that a city manager was not needed. Russel Keisel said he was divided. Keisel said he felt a city manager brings a lot to the city, but would do what is best for the city. Keith Collier said he was in favor of hiring a city manager because of their varying amount of experience. He felt the city needed a city manager with varying amount of experience with more education to be creative. He said the city manager is still an employee and the council takes the lead and tells the manager what the residents want. Collier said the mayor (Dan Anderson) has been doing an excellent job.
Mayor seat
All three mayor candidates did agree that Mt. Pleasant City does not need a city manager.
Michael Olsen, write-in candidate, said the impact fees were not the answer to raise money for infrastructures and said the city needs to find other ways to raise money and suggested it may be necessary to add to building fees. Olsen said the reason he was running was he felt he needed to stand up and do something.
Dan Anderson told the audience that impact fees are subject to guidelines from the legislature. Impact fees cannot be used for existing roads, parks just for the building new ones. Connection fees for water, sewer, power, etc. cannot be raised because the city can only charge for the cost of installation. Other avenues need to be explored. Anderson said he was running for mayor because he loves serving Mt. Pleasant saying the role of the city is to serve its citizens. He said the council has been working well together to solve problems and city crews are working happily.
David Brown, candidate, said that impact fees should be avoided. He said the use of grants should be used to generate more income. He wants to work with the council and for the city.