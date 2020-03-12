MT. PLEASANT— Cheryl Brewer, managing editor of The Pyramid retired at the end of January 2020 after almost 25 years of sharing the news with Sanpete County. Ray LaFollette, her office assistant for the past three years and nine months, has also announced his pending departure. A replacement managing editor has not been announced.
In the fall of 2019, Cheryl relates that she was heavily thinking about retiring. It wasn’t an easy decision for her, but then decided that yes, it was the right time to step away from her long association with The Pyramid.
But in doing so, Cheryl took a glance back at her career at the paper and how it has changed over the years.
When she was hired at The Pyramid April 1, 1995, it was after being laid off at Pyke Manufacturing in Manti. At Pyke, Cheryl was a seamstress making outerwear garments and had worked for 11 years in sewing factories both in Mt. Pleasant and Manti.
Being laid off from Pyke, she found herself, a divorced, single mother of three. Although her children were mostly grown, she still needed to find employment that could support herself and family.
Cheryl decided to take a night time computer class at Snow College to learn how to use Word Perfect 5.1, which opened a new door for her.
When she was hired on April Fools Day at The Pyramid, Penny Hamilton was the editor. At that time the paper was owned by the Martin Conover family from Springville.
During the past 24 years, Cheryl has witnessed many changes in the newspaper industry. In the beginning, she relates, deadline day was a day when everything had to be completed that day.
The staff would write all the stories and save them to a floppy disc. Then, no one went home until the paper was done, which made for some very long days. Cheryl says she will always be grateful to Penny for the guidance and the many things she taught her about writing.
After about a year, Cheryl’s job required traveling to Springville once a week to do the paper layout, which was done by hand. They used to size the pictures, run the stories out on paper, and trim them into the column sizes, then waxed and attached the stories onto grid sheets for each page.
Next, each page was photographed and made into negatives which Cheryl then transported to the Orem Geneva Times, in Orem, where The Pyramid was printed.
After printing, Cheryl loaded up all the newspapers, and took them to Springville where they stuffed the papers with flyers, labeled them, and then bagged them for the post office. On her way back to Sanpete, she also delivered them to the post office and to various vendors.
This whole process was an all day job and sometimes into the night. She remembers driving many nights through horrific winter weather. Sometimes only going about 20 mph through blinding snow storms and watching for road delineators to help stay on the road.
Penny Hamilton left The Pyramid for other employment in August 1997. With that departure, Martin promoted Cheryl to editor. With that came more responsibility. She edited the paper, sold advertising and delivered papers to vendors throughout the county and still traveled to Springville each week for the paper layout, which continued to be done by hand.
Martin Conover owned the Springville Herald, The Pyramid and Eureka Reporter papers and decided to sell them all in September 2003, to the Daily Herald, in Provo, which was owned by Pulitzer, based in St. Louis.
With the new owners came changes in paper layout. Instead of doing it by hand, it was all done on the computer, which really helped. Cheryl related that she doesn’t miss doing the paper layouts at all.
Those changes also shortened the days she spent in the Provo area. It also meant they had to learn new computer programs and change from PCs to Macs but they managed to get through it all.
Then in 2005, Pulitzer was sold to Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, IA. With that sale came more new computer programs to learn and a different way to lay out the paper.
In January 2011, the Springville Herald closed. When that happened, Martin Conover and his son, Craig, moved to work at the Daily Herald, in Provo. But that change meant that Martin’s wife, Pat, who was the Springville Herald editor; and daughters, Marcia and Christie; were terminated.
That closing and changes didn’t directly affect The Pyramid, but it did bring more changes in the publishing business. Lee Enterprises owned the Daily Herald and The Pyramid and Cheryl made weekly trips to the Daily Herald as part of the weekly paper publishing.
It was a sad day, March 8, 2011, when Cheryl’s old boss and friend, Martin Conover passed away. Cheryl says, “He was always so good to me and I always enjoyed his friendship and mentoring. But my association with the Conover family didn’t end there, Martin’s son, Craig then became my boss.”
There was also a big move in February 2014. The Pyramid office moved out of the building located at 49 West Main to its present location across the street at 86 West Main, Mt. Pleasant.
Cheryl can’t remember exactly when, but possibly at about the same time Penny Hamilton left the Pyramid, Evelyn Chlarson came to work as Cheryl’s office assistant and according to Cheryl, “She was a dream come true.”
Cheryl says that, “Evelyn was always on time, no matter the weather conditions, and put her full effort into her job. She was good to customers and was always a delight to be around. She was a good example to me and also a good friend.”
Unfortunately, in the spring of 2016, Evelyn had a bad fall and broke her back, then two weeks later she suffered a stroke and was no longer able to work. That spring was a difficult time for Cheryl. Evelyn later passed away in June 2018.
Eventually, in June 2016, Ray LaFollette was hired and served as Cheryl’s right hand man for the next three and-a-half years.
In the fall of 2016, came another change when the Daily Herald and The Pyramid were both sold to Ogden Newspapers of Utah, based in Wheeling, VA. With the new ownership came more new computer programs to learn.
Over the years, Cheryl was kept quite busy as the Pyramid’s managing editor. She oversaw the weekly publication of The Pyramid newspaper and Pyramid Shopper each week.
She was always busy selling advertising for those papers and for special projects ranging from the annual Summer Recreation Guide, Mormon Miracle Pageant and the Sanpete County Fair Book and other special items in between.
Cheryl says she has enjoyed making many friends with customers and will miss seeing those that visited every week as well as those she has met during special projects.
“I should also mention my husband, Ron,” she says, “He has been an incredible support to me. When things didn’t go like they should, he readily stepped in to help me.”
“For instance, he helped deliver the 10,000 Recreation Guides that were sent to one post office on pallets,” she says. “He also would drive me to deliver papers or go with me to Provo when the weather was bad.”
As for transportation, Cheryl has had four different vehicles since she started 24 years ago. She figures she has driven over a quarter-of-a-million miles just for work. Incredibly, she has only been in two auto accidents during that time, neither of which were her fault.
Cheryl’s plan for retirement is to do lots of fishing, camping, traveling and spending more time with her family. She also has lots of home projects that are calling her name.
But if you see Cheryl out and about, or camping and fishing at her favorite spot, please be sure to say hello. That is what she says she will miss the most, getting out into the public and the association of the people that she has worked with both here and in Provo.