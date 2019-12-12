SPRING CITY — Spring City Elementary School held a “Look Within” Reflections awards night on Dec. 4. There were 117 entries submitted and 20 entries are going on to the regional contest (five from each category).
On average, most schools in the state of Utah get about 60 entries each year, but Spring City received 117 entries. Of those, 68 were for literature, 37 for 2-D visual arts, seven in photography and five 3-D visual art entries.
The Spring City Parent Teacher Association (PTA) appreciates all the parents and teachers for their support of these students as well as the North Sanpete High School Sterling Scholars and Shannon Mickel for their help in with this event.