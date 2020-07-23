EPHRAIM—All community members are invited to paint the town with color at the Chalk It Up to Music street chalking event on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Snow College Eccles Performing Arts Center, 150 E. College Ave., Ephraim.
The event is designed to raise funds for students in the Snow College Department of Music and will take place at the central mall (Quad) on campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students, families and chalk artists of all skill levels — from stick figures to Monet — are welcome.
Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. that morning and sidewalk chalk art will be created from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be outdoor musical performances all day.
Those participating in the chalk art portion of the event are asked to register for their concrete canvas at ChalkItUpToMusic.eventbrite.com. Participants will have a chance to win $500 in prizes. Each artist block is $10 with proceeds going to support Snow College Music Department scholarships.
Admission is free for art enthusiasts and curious bystanders who want to enjoy the art and listen to live outdoor musical performances throughout the day.
Those attending are asked to help keep everyone safe by maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. For more information, call the Eccles center box office at 435-283-7478.