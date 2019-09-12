Register to vote, reminder to be ready

MANTI — Sanpete County Clerk’s Office reminds all county residents that most cities in Sanpete will be holding Municipal Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters on Oct. 15.
Have you moved, or changed your name since you last registered to vote? Do you need to update your voter registration? Make it easy when it comes to voting by registering as soon as possible.
To register, go online to vote.utah.gov. While there, users can check their registration to be sure the information is correct and make corrections or update their record. Users can also register for the first time.
Note that, in order to register online to vote, an address must match the address on file with the Driver License Division. If the driver license address is not current, please update the address with the Driver License Division. This must be done before submitting online voter registration.
To check driver’s license information, visit https://secure.utah.gov/dlr/index.html.
Residents can also register in person at the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office at 160 North Main, Suite 202, in Manti.
Be sure to bring personal government issued identification (ID). This can be a driver’s license, passport, state issued ID, military ID, concealed carry permit or a tribal ID. Also bring proof of address, such as a utility bill, rental agreement or driver’s license.
For more information or answers to questions, call Sanpete County Clerk’s Office at (435) 835-2131 ext. 5.