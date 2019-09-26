MT. PLEASANT—The Relic Home, 148 South State Street, Mt. Pleasant, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., this Saturday, Sept. 28. Proceeds of the sale will be used for a restoration project of the Relic Home.
One of the featured items for sale is a beautiful upholstered dining room set available by written auction. Bids will be posted and will be sold to the highest bidder.
Other nice items will also be for sale such as a beautiful desk, a gentleman’s closet, crystal ware, cookware, books, etc. No clothing will be accepted.
Anyone wanting to donate items to benefit the Relic Home Restoration Project may call Tudy Standlee, 435-462-9739; or Shirley Ashworth, 435-619-0683. Items may be taken to the Relic Home between 10:30 a.m., to 3:00 p.m., any day except Sunday. Items will be kept in safe storage.
No artifacts from the Relic Home are part of this sale. Those items are considered priceless history.
Also, monetary donations are appreciated.