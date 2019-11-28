RMP asks customers to help those in need

SALT LAKE CITY– Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is making it easy to help struggling families stay warm and safe this winter. The company will match customer donations to the Salvation Army’s Lend a Hand program, which helps limited-income customers keep their power on and their homes warm.
Starting in November, customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes a Lend a Hand contribution envelope. Those who pay their bills electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.
All contributions will be matched with $2 for each $1 donated to the program. Last year, RMP donations helped over 1,100 households in need throughout Utah.
“We appreciate our customers’ generous support for this great program,” said George Humbert, RMP director of regional business management. “These donations are helping the elderly, disabled individuals and struggling families in our community.”
The program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Rocky Mountain Power and customers can call 1-888-221-7070 to enroll and/or request a contribution envelope.
All donations are forwarded directly to the Salvation Army, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need.
Customers who need bill assistance themselves can call RMP representatives at 1-888-221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to other agencies that may assist them.
About RMP
Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) provides safe and reliable electric service to more than a million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company works to meet customers’ growing electricity needs while protecting and enhancing the environment. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States.
For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net.