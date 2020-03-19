SALT LAKE CITY— Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is temporarily suspending non-payment disconnections for customers to support the state of emergency response to the COVID-19 virus.
With many in RMP communities potentially needing to self-isolate or work from home, the company understands the importance of uninterrupted electric service. The company will continue to evaluate other ways to support RMP customers for the duration of this quickly evolving public health emergency.
Rocky Mountain Power wants customers to know they are ready around the clock to answer any questions about electrical service and help any customers who are having difficulty paying their electrical bills.
The company’s focus continues to be on maintaining the reliability of RMPs service and the safety of customers, communities and employees.
Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 at any time to speak with a customer care agent who can help answer any questions. RMP will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support all RMP customers throughout this event.