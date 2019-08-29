Robocall complaints rise, Utah ranks No. 30

MURRIETA, CA — Robocall scams are a growing epidemic and a new study shows Utah ranks No. 30 among states with 54,865 robocall complaints filed in 2018.
In April 2019, there were 3.5 billion telemarketing and robocalls made to mobile phones in America. As A.I. technology expands, robocalls are expected to keep rising. While some businesses use robocalls for legitimate purposes, an astounding 43 percent of all robocalls are scams.
SocialCatfish.com recently released a comprehensive study on the rising robocall epidemic in America using the latest data from the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission.
Here are key findings from the study:
• The five states with the most robocall complaints are California (747,829); Florida (427,404); Texas (402,316); New York (348,615); and Illinois (252,935).
• Robocalls can be split into the following categories: Scams (43.31 percent); alerts and reminders (23.49 percent); payment reminders (19.89 percent); and telemarketing (13.31 percent).
• Best call-blocking apps: There was a 495 percent increase in the number of available call-blocking apps between October 2016 and March 2018 including RoboKiller, Nomorobo and Truecaller.
• The most common scams are calls purported to be from the IRS, health insurance companies and foreign consulates. A new scam claiming to be from the Chinese consulate has cost more than $40 million in total or $164,000 per victim.
Here are five practical tips to avoid being a victim of a robocall scam:
1. Register personal phone number with the national Do Not Call List.
2. Do not respond to questions that can be answered with “yes” from unknown numbers.
3. Set up a password for personal mobile voicemail to avoid being hacked.
4. Download robocall blocking apps.
5. When a robocall has been received, take action and file a complaint with the FCC at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/articles/115002234203-Unwanted-Calls.
For more information, visit https://socialcatfish.com/blog/how-to-stop-robocalls/#10.