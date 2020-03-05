SALT LAKE CITY– Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is making it easy to help struggling families stay warm and keep the lights on. This month, customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes a Lend A Hand contribution envelope. Customers who pay their bills electronically can request a donation envelop or enroll in the fixed donation program.
The Lend A Hand program, administered by the Salvation Army, helps limited-income customers keep their utilities on. RMP will match all contributions with $2 for each $1 donated to the program. Last year, these donations helped over 750 households in need throughout Utah.
“We appreciate our customers’ generous support for this great program,” said George Humbert, RMP director of regional business management. “These donations are helping the elderly, disabled individuals and struggling families in our community.”
The fixed donation program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by RMP.
All donations are forwarded directly to the Salvation Army, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need.
Customers who need bill assistance themselves can call RMP representatives at (888) 221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to other agencies that can assist them.
About RMP
Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than a million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company works to meet customers’ growing electricity needs while protecting and enhancing the environment. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States.
For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net.