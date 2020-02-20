Safer Internet Day: Together for a better Internet

SALT LAKE CITY— Safer Internet Day is celebrated across the globe each February and the Utah Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force urges Utahns to get educated on internet safety to help prevent children falling victim to internet crimes.
The best way to prevent these crimes is by educating yourself, your children, co-workers, teachers and others. This year’s theme is, “Together for a Better Internet”.
“We encourage everyone to take the time to discuss internet safety with their children,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. The Utah ICAC diligently works to make the digital world safe from predators, cyberbullies, and other online dangers.
Everyone is urged to be kind and respectful to their peers online and to observe internet safety as they access the internet through their phone, apps, gaming platforms and computers. No matter what is used, it’s important to practice digital safety.
Attorney General Sean D. Reyes shares a brief video message on Safer Internet Day and the importance of using safe internet practices. It can be watched on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=sM0g0m4m1Ew.
Below are some helpful resources to help everyone learn more about dangers their child may encounter online, and ways to help prevent them. The public is encouraged to read and utilize them every day:
Internet safety tips from the Attorney General’s office can be found online at https://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/internet-safety-tips/.
Details on cyberbullying are handled in depth at https://www.stopbullying.gov/cyberbullying/what-is-it.
Read the Safer Internet Day featured article, Sextortion: Stop It Before It Starts, written by Detective Christie Hirota from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force. It can be found online at https://www.icactaskforce.org/Documents/SextortionBlogforSaferInternetDay.pdf.
Common sense general Internet safety recommendations can be found at https://www.commonsense.org/education/digital-citizenship/internet-safety.
NetSmartz for Teens information and videos are available at www.nsteens.org.
The Parental Guide to Apps is found online at http://boe.maso.k12.wv.us/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2015/12/Parent-Advice-on-Social-Media-Apps-Copy.pdf.
Lots of additional safety content can be accessed online at www.icactaskforce.org/Pages/InternetSafety.aspx.