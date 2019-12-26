Safety training received at Spring City Elementary

SPRING CITY — North Sanpete School District Nurses Alice Sperry and Shauna Rawlinson recently provided safety training in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for faculty and staff at Spring City Elementary School.
Six faculty and staff received the training and are now certified in CPR and first aid. The Spring City Elementary now has eight persons on site that are certified in first aid and CPR. The certifications are good for two years.
North Sanpete School District is also putting together first responder kits for each school in the district. In addition to the kits, Spring City Elementary is also working to get an automated external defibrillator (AED) on site.