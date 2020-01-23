MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Jan. 14
Alexis Ann Gleason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of possessions of drug paraphernalia and schedule I/II controlled substances and an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $3,310.
Wayne Lee Riley, Ephraim, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on two Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $10,000.
Jan. 15
Jacqueline Faamanatuga, Ephraim, was arrested on U.S. Highway 89 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department on charges of false ID to police and possessions of paraphernalia and marijuana and a Second District Farmington Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $8,310.
Jeffery Neal Gage, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on Fairview, Orem and Utah County Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $2,555.
Joseph Brent Vigil, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on a Box Elder County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $505.
Harvey Jason Gleason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of internal possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $1,950.
Etuale Jr. Matai, Ephraim, was arrested on U.S. Highway 89 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Fountain Green Justice Court Warrant and charges of expired or no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,950.
Bruce Martin Ney, West Jordan, was arrested in Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $15,000.
Jan. 16
Colby Thomas Elison, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and domestic violence in presence of child. Bail was set at $4,970.
Shylynn Nordahl, Ephraim, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of drug paraphernalia and schedule I/II controlled substances and Third District and Draper Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $20,130.
Charles Ray Wiggins, Ephraim, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of drug paraphernalia and schedule I/II controlled substances and a Nephi Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $3,930.
Ashton Jake Sheperd, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Spanish Fork by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass and felony theft. Bail was set at $10,680.
Jan. 17
Rosendo Lemus, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Sandy Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $680.
Jan. 19
Francisco Andres Avila, Ephraim, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of speeding, expired registration, expired driver’s license, DUI metabolite, felon in possession of weapon, unlawful conduct, failure to stop at officer’s signal and possessions of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $18,870.
Donnie Lee Johnson, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of intoxication, domestic violence in presence of child and three counts of assault. Bail was set at $4,210.
Krystal Cardoza, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of assault against peace officer, interfering with arresting officer, intoxication and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $3,000.
Julio Villatoro, Ephraim, was arrested on U.S. Highway 89 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, reckless driving, lane of travel provision and open container. Bail was set at $2,370.