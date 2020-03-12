MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
March 2
Justin Levi Wilkinson, Chester, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of four counts of forge, counterfeit document or license plate. Bail was set at $20,000.
March 3
Miriam Dean Morrell, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on US Highway 89, near Mile Post #267, by Spring City Police Department on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $680.
Brennon Kurt Golding, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of accident damage and obstructing justice. No bail was set.
Etuale Jr. Matai, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a 72 hour hold. No bail was set.
Jacqueline Faamanatuga, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,630.
Melekiole Faamanatuga, Woods Cross, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Bountiful Second District Court Warrant and the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,680.
March 4
Sean Thomas Loy, Alpine, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of wanton destruction of protected wildlife. No bail was set.
March 5
Darron Michael McClain, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of possession of marijuana. No bail was set.
Travis Cloyd Pearson, Hanksville, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
March 6
Jeremy Robert Walters, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $3,310.
Briana Mariah Nelson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, revocation, suspension or denied driver’s license and possessions of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,650.
Leon Spencer, Newcomb, NM; was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.
March 8
Christopher Todd Atwood, Fairview, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of speeding, DUI, and possessions of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,820.