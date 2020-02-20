MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Feb. 10
Jacqueline Faamanatuga, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Second District Farmington and Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $10,000.
Ryker Paul Hewitt, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Feb. 11
Bryan Allan Keller, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sex offender and kidnap offender registry violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
Matthew Bradley Stocks, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a board warrant. No bail was set.
Feb. 12
Brandon Neal Paulson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of speeding, driving on denied, revoked or suspended driver’s license and a Sevier County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $800.
Deana Marie Prows, Fairview, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Becky Pullman, St. George, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Dawna Marie Stadulis, Tooele, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Feb. 13
Miguel Eddie Aguilar, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of theft, burglary of vehicle and possessions of methamphetamine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) (Ecstasy). Bail was set at $12,630.
Mark James Torgersen, Orangeville, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Feb. 14
Dominique Pilar Felton, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of unlawful pharmacy practices, no insurance and on an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,750.
Feb. 15
Jeremiah Swan, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant of Commitment. No bail was set.