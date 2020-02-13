MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Feb. 3
Dyna Yvonne Folkerson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72-hour hold and the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.
Cynthia Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of distribution or manufacture of controlled substance and possessions of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $12,630.
Kellen Jett Holdaway, Fairview, was arrested on U.S. Highway 89 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI (metabolite), distribution or manufacture of controlled substance and possessions of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $16,360.
Tiffany Joyce Leifson, Mt. Pleasant, was attested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on Fourth District, Fourth Circuit American Fork and Santaquin Justice Court Warrants. No bail was set.
Servando Nejera, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of rape, forcible sodomy, distribution of schedule 1 drug, and an I.C.E. detainer. No bail was set.
Matthew Bradley Stocks, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on charges of possessions of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,680.
Feb. 4
Mateo Martinez-Palmares, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with blood alcohol concentration at over .05, open container or drinking alcohol in a vehicle, no valid license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,570.
Jeremy Lavay Davis, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Steven Eugene Worley, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on charges of extradition warrant from Nye County, NV. No bail was set.
Feb. 5
Austin David Neilson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 120-days warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Christopher Richardson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of possessions of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $11,360.
Feb. 6
Alana Clarissa Duncan, Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Spring City Police Department on a hold for Sandy City Police Department. No bail was set.
Ray Jack Lamoreaux, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of reckless driving and violation of protective order. Bail was set at $2,630.
Feb. 7
Amby Ross Livingston, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72-hour hold for Adult Probation and Parole. No bail was set.
Michael Patrick McClain, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72-hour hold for Adult Probation and Parole. No bail was set.