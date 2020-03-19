MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
March 9
Neemia Tauai, Ephraim, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on four Ephraim City Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $1,726.
March 10
Doyce Oldroyd, Manti, was arrested in Chester by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, violation of protective order and revocation, suspension or denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $2,970.
March 11
Ryan Leslie Devall, St. George, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on Murray City Justice and Third District West Jordan Court Warrants. Bail was set at $15,800.
March 12
Kaydence Jo Otteson, Fairview, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Drug Court Warrant of Commitment. No bail was set.
Harvey Jason Gleason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
March 13
Clay Allen Beck, Spring City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Mt. Pleasant City Justice Warrant of Commitment. No bail was set.
Ron Siaosi, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,300.
David Lee White, Huntington, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant of Commitment. No bail was set.
March 14
Kevvonn Jerrick Kaye, Holladay, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of theft and burglary of a dwelling. Bail was set at $10,680.
Javier Reyes-Lopez, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI and open container. Bail was set at $1,460.
March 15
Krista Olson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Fairview Heights by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a Board Warrant and an Ephraim City Justice Warrant. Bail was set at $400.
Ty Mark Tucker, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Fairview Heights by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Provo City Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $300.