MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 20
Carl Hank Schmidtke, of Tooele, was arrested at the Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, revocation/suspension/denied driver’s license, open container and alcohol restricted. Bail was set at $6,870.
July 21
Dylan DeMille, of Draper, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on three 3rd District Court warrants. Bail was set at $75,000.
David Clyde Bingham, of Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as a 6th District Court warrant and a 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $1,960.
July 22
Christopher James Richardson, of Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Colton Hunter McFarland, of Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
July 24
Jeffery Earl Goble, of Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of failure to install an interlock device, registration revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I/II, DUI and a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Matthew Bradley Stocks, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a drug court warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Cash Dell Christiansen, of Mayfield, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a drug court warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Jeffry Carl Patterson, of Sterling, was arrested in Sterling by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bail was set at $5,010.
Nickole Rose Wareham, of Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of possession of Schedule I/II and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a Mt. Pleasant City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $3,115.
July 26
William John Blackham, of Manti, was arrested at 15400 N. State Road 89 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of assault. Bail was set at $1,070.
Brayden Jared Madsen, of Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault, possession of alcohol by an underage person, intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $3,430.
Stephens Thomas MacKay, of Fountain Green, was arrested in Spring City Canyon by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Murray City Justice Court warrant, a Washington City Justice Court warrant and a Juab County Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $3,070.
Daniela Marie Vazquez, of Manti, was arrested in Manti Canyon by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $2,140.