MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Jan. 27
Francisco Andres Avila, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of three counts of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance. No bail was set.
Branden Lee Vincent, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold and on two Salt Lake Third District and a Tooele Third District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $50,000.
Jan. 28
Scott Allen Abel, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Ogden by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of domestic violence in presence of child, violation of protective order, assault against peace officer, threats of violence and telephone harassment. No bail was set.
Noah Drake Johnson, Spring City, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on the charge of forgery. Bail was set at $5,000.
Jan. 29
Chelsie Newton Oram, Fountain Green, was arrested in Fountain Green by the Fountain Green Police Department on charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct and interfering with arresting officer. Bail was set at $1,510.
Karen Lorraine Gamez, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of financial transaction card offense unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer. Bail was set at $5,000.
Shaun Robert Oram, Fountain Green, was arrested in Fountain Green by the Fountain Green Police Department on charges of child abuse. Bail was set at $680.
Robert Lee Green, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Rita Ann Woodside, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72-hour hold for Adult Probation and Parole, charges of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance, financial transaction card offense unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer and 30 counts of financial transaction card unlawful use of card. Bail was set at $65,450.
Jan. 30
Marcus Dean Lusk, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Trent Tyler Nelson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, open container, disorderly conduct and revocation, suspension and/or denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $1,460.
Brok Shane Berry, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Davis County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $245.
Kaleb Justin Peterson, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by Adult Probations and Parole on a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Jan. 31
Maree Kaye Christensen, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of intoxication and assault. Bail was set at $1,000.
Deana Marie Prows, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance and interfering with arresting officer. Bail was set at $3,310.
Daniel John Stutz, Indianola, was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of forcible sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a child. Bail was set at $40,000.
Feb. 1
Luis Guadalupe Juan Juan, Chester, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of violation of protective order, assault, false report to law enforcement and emergency telephone abuse. Bail was set at $10,030.
Feb. 2
Alexander Roy Beebe, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, intoxication, interfering with arresting officer, reckless driving, DUI with prior conviction, open container and possession or use of a weapon while under influence. Bail was set at $5,830.