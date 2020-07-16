MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 6
Richard Chad Lacrue, of Axtell, was arrested in Axtell by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, intoxication, disorderly conduct and domestic violence in the presence of a child. Bail was set at $7,480.
Richard Chad Lacrue, of Axtell, was arrested in Axtell by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $50,000.
July 7
David Clyde Bingham, of Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of distribution/manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and driving on a suspended driver’s licence. Bail was set at $11,830.
Jared Charles Harward, of Indianola, was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 4th District Court-Provo warrant. Bail was set at $4,000.
July 8
Maree Kaye Christensen, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of intoxication, assault, driving on a suspended driver’s license, interlock device, alcohol restricted and DUI. Bail was set at $8,590.
Michael Tyler Torgenson, of Fillmore, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on a 72-hour hold and a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
Cy Michael Spencer, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
July 9
Francis Dale Baumhofer, of Butte, Montana, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 3rd District Court-Salt Lake City warrant. Bail was set at $15,000.
Vannesa Chavira-Ruiz, of Centerfield, was arrested at State Road 28 and Milepost 9 by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of giving false information to a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license not in possession and speeding/expired or no driver’s licence as well as a Provo City Justice Court warrant and a Juab County Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $9,588.
July 10
Brandie K. McClain, of Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
July 11
Davit Cardoza Nolasco, of Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of DUI, expired or no driver’s license and improper turn. Bail was set at $1,630.
July 12
Saipea Lui, of Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic violence assault and intoxication. Bail was set at $1,000.