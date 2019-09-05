MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Aug. 13
Caitlyn Ash, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI, use of handheld device while driving, unsafe lane travel, revoked/suspended or denied driver’s license, possessions of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, three counts of schedule I/II controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Bail was set at $151,240.
Shane Robert Miller, Centerfield, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sanpete Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $680.
Aug. 14
Chelsey Ann Seely, Ephraim, was arrested in Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of wrongful appropriation. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.
Aug. 15
Chad Dee Dyches, Fairview, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of accident with damage and revoked/suspended or denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $800.
Aug. 16
Richard Wayne Seely, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a Mt. Pleasant Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $141.
Tyler Wade Tipton, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on charges of DUI, U-turns prohibited and expired registration. Bail was set at $1,680.
Aug. 17
Dallin Matthew Jepson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $1,050.
Aug. 19
Ryan Don Bailey, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a Nephi Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,405.
Oscar Manuel Garcia, Chester, was arrested in Chester by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of obstructing justice and a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Tabitha Lira Wiltz, Chester, was arrested in Chester by the Moroni Police Department on the charge of obstructing justice. Bail was set at $10,000.
Aug. 22
Hedi Draper, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by Adult Probation and Parole on the charges of theft, possessions of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two counts of schedule I/II controlled substance. Bail was set at $12,210.
Robert Coy Draper, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of controlled substance prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,630.
Robert Lee Green, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of possessions of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three counts of schedule I/II controlled substance. Bail was set at $20,680.
Corrina Rigby, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on charges of possessions of drug paraphernalia and two counts of heroin. Bail was set at $4,580.
Aug. 23
Issac Francisco Alonso, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of rape, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, obstructing justice, sexual battery, forcible sexual abuse and damage to communication device. Bail was set at $200,680.
Andrew Michael Denton, Tremonton, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of possession of alcohol by underage person. Bail was set at $580.
Michelle Schoppe, Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department on charges of intoxication, disorderly conduct, two counts of assault and child abuse. Bail was set at $6,610.
Aug. 24
Kimberly Denece Bronson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of revoked/suspended or denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $750.
Matthew Bryan Ranck, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on the charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $5,000.
Brooklyn McKenna Sabey, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Fairview Police Department on an Orem Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $325.
David Lee White, Huntington, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of child kidnapping and rape of a child. Bail was set at $50,000.
Aug. 25
Laiel Ann Ekins, Santaquin, was arrested at Yuba Lake by the Yuba Lake State Park Rangers on charges of possessions of drug paraphernalia and schedule I/II controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,630.
Rayleen Rich Thompson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of wrongful appropriation. Bail was set at $680.