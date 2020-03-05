MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Feb. 17
Javier Arevalo, Chester, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of DUI and open container. Bail was set at $2,060.
Feb. 18
Karinten Christine Glasgow, Manti, was arrested on State Road 132 near mile post 61 by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of DUI, lane travel provision, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance. Bail was set at $3,940.
Feb. 19
Aaron Wallis, Richfield, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on three Richfield Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $3,000.
Alicia Hewitt, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,000.
Feb. 20
Jackson Roger Barton, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Terri Lee List, Fountain Green, was arrested in Fountain Green by the Fountain Green Police Department on the charge of assault. Bail was set at $1,070.
Michael Patrick McClain, Manti, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole for a 72 hour hold. No bail was set.
Feb. 21
Angela Brewer, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Feb. 22
Jason Paul McDonald, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Utah Highway Patrol on an Orem Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,006.
Feb. 23
Jeffrey Lynn Hazel, Gunnison, was arrested in Mayfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and revocation, suspension or denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $2,590.
Jeffrey L. Shepherd, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Mayfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of intoxication and open container. Bail was set at $330.
Carmeron Vanderlinden, Taylorsville, was arrested on Highway 116 near milepost six by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, lane travel provision and possession of alcohol by underage person. Bail was set at $2,250.
Feb. 24
Corbin James Archibald, Fountain Green, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office for a Sanpete County Justice Court Commitment. No bail was set.
Allison Boudreaux, Moroni, was arrested by Adult Probation and Parole for a 72 hour hold. No bail was set.
Amby Ross Livingston, Ephraim, was arrested by Adult Probation and Parole for a 72 hour hold on a Board Warrant. No bail was set.
Feb. 25
Michael Tyler Torgenson, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of criminal trespass, theft, criminal mischief and failure to stop at officer’s signal. Bail was set at $31,360.
Christopher Richardson, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office for a 72 hour hold. No bail was set.
Alexis Ann Gleason, Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. No bail was set.
Tyler Scott Sorensen, Fountain Green, was arrested in Fountain Green by the Fountain Green Police Department on charges of aggravated assault-dangerous weapon, threatening with dangerous weapon in fight and domestic violence in presence of child. Bail was set at $8,900.
Feb. 26
Larry Trent Edmunds, Spring City, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole for a three day commitment. No bail was set.
Tyler Wade Tipton, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Commitment. No bail was set.
Daniel Isaac Jackson, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole for a 72 hour hold. No bail was set.
Wyatt Lamar Parker, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a Warrant of Commitment. No bail was set.
Feb. 27
Britten Roy Snow, Price, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass and mischief. No bail was set.
Feb. 28
Kelsie Marie Averett, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on an Ogden City Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,750.
Garrett Martin Clark, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Dyna Yvonne Folkerson, Manti, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass and violation of protective order. Bail was set at $2,630.
Pilar Gutierrez-Rodrigez, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Mt. Pleasant Justice Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Feb. 29
Remigio Flores Cazares, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI and headlight requirements time of day. Bail was set at $1,470.
Dominique Pilar Felton, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, no insurance, operating an unsafe vehicle, expired or no driver’s license, possessions of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,700.
Amanda Kae Ryan, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,000.
March 1
Chasiti Erickson, Hideaway, was arrested in Hideaway by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $900.
Regino Pedro Gaspar, Chester, was arrested in Chester by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Box Elder Justice Court Warrant and charges of DUI, open container, reckless driving, no insurance and no driver’s license in possession. Bail was set at $3,245.
Gregory Frederick Pressley, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of false report to law enforcement and failure to disclose identity. Bail was set at $1,160.