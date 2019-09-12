MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Aug. 27
Kari Jean Haywood, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two Fourth District Court Warrants and charges of possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.
Joshua Robert Jackman, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Fourth District Court Warrant and charges of possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.
Alexis Kimberly Schmutz, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.
Aug. 28
Kevin George Dubisar, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two Fourth District Court Warrants. No bail was set.
Aug. 29
Wyatt Jesse Clark, Ephraim, was arrested in Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $10,000.
Sarah Jane Eliason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant and the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $30,000.
Chris A. Fonville, Mayfield, was arrested in Mayfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1,420.
Kyle T. Lewis, Manti, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on four Sixth District Court Warrants. No bail was set.
Aug. 30
Alexis Ann Gleason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $700.
Sept. 1
Michael John Docter, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Utah County Justice Court Warrant and charges of retail theft, internal possessions of methamphetamine and opiates, and possessions of benzodiazepines and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $13,555.
Brandon Neal Paulson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Juab County Justice Court Warrant and charges of intoxication, failure to stop at officers signal/fleeing, two counts of assault, attempt to do bodily harm and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $6,540.
Mickelle Sue Stavros, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on two counts of retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and internal possessions of methamphetamine and opiates. Bail was set at $5,940.
Sept. 3
Caitlyn Ash, Ephraim, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $50,000.
Jamison Doyle Berry, Sandy, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Jessica Edith Roberts, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Sept. 5
Jeremiah Chadwick, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Utah Highway Patrol on a Fairview Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $185.
Sept. 6
Beau Hutchison, West Valley City, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Fifth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,000.
Coty Newman, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of intoxication and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $570.
Sept. 8
Tyler Wade Tipton, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.