Sanpete County Community Calendar

Oct. 10 and 11
American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply. Blood donations may be made in Sanpete County on the following days and locations: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2-7 p.m., Manti Elementary, 150 West 100 South; and Friday, Oct. 11, 1:30-7 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Stake Center, 48 South State Street.
Oct. 10
7 p.m., “Meet the Candidates” night at the Senior Community Center, 101 East 100 North, Mt. Pleasant. Those who attend will have the opportunity to hear and question all those seeking Mt. Pleasant seats.
Oct. 11-12
Fountain Green City Library will host the annual Fall Boutique fundraiser Friday, Oct. 11, 12-6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 12, 9-5 p.m., in Fountain Green City Hall Library, 270 West 100 North. The boutique will feature several vendors, activities for kids, local authors autographing books and a raffle with lots of prizes including a lamb, quilt and an overnight stay in St. George. All staff at the library are volunteers working with the intent of increasing the literacy of the communities of Fountain Green, Wales and Moroni. Regular hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m., and story hour on Mondays from 3-4 p.m. Come join the fun.
Oct. 12
10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Charity Yard Sale at 612 South 100 East, Ephraim. Furniture, books, lots of holiday decor, kitchen gadgets and a little bit of everything. All proceeds will be donated to All One People, a local non-profit providing education opportunities to underprivileged youth in Kenya.
AA meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous meet every week at the following locations and times: Sundays, 10 a.m., upstairs in Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center; 10 N. State, Mt. Pleasant (also Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at this location); Mondays, 8 p.m., Central Utah Counseling Center, 390 W. 100 N, Ephraim (also Thursdays at 8 p.m. at this location). Anyone interested in Alanon/Alateen fellowship for those whose lives have been affected by alcoholic behavior are encouraged to contact Sam at (435) 262-1188.
American Veterans
All eligible veterans are encouraged to join and attend the appropriate post meeting as follows:
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9276 of North Sanpete meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m., at 50 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant.
American Legion Post 4 of Mt. Pleasant meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Utah National Guard Armory, 525 West 1000 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Bereavement group
Gunnison Valley Home Care sponsors a bereavement group meeting open to anyone interested on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., at Gunnison Home Health, 45 East 100 North. For more info, call Krista (435) 528-3955.
Blood pressure clinic
Free blood pressure clinics sponsored by Gunnison Valley Home Care are held monthly at the following locations: Manti Senior Center the second Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Gunnison Senior Center the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact Krista at (435) 528-3955.
Disabled Veterans
Disabled American Veterans provides free van transportation to the George E. Wahlen Medical Center in Salt Lake City for veterans with medical appointments from Richfield and Sanpete County. DAV is currently seeking more drivers. For more information, contact the DAV Hospital Coordinator at (800) 613-4012 ext. 2003.
DUP
Anyone interested in joining or visiting local camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) is encouraged to contact any DUP member or visit www.isdup.org.
Employment help
Department of Workforce Services (DWS), Manti, is offering free resume writing and interview skills workshops. Resume writing workshops are held every Tuesday, and interview skills workshops are held on Wednesdays. Contact DWS office for times at (435) 835-0731.
Fairview Museum
Fairview Museum of History and Art is displayed in two buildings and grounds featuring many historical artifacts, sculptures, paintings, antique machinery and a locally found mammoth. Winter hours are 12 noon-4 p.m., Thursday thru Saturday or by appointment. Call the museum (435) 427-9216, or Claudia Fossum (801) 673-4738, or send email to fvmuseum@cut.net.
FG City Library
Serving the communities of Fountain Green, Moroni, Wales and Chester. Internet, computer, printer and TV available. Mondays, Story hour at 3 p.m., for ages 4-12, 3-year-old children may come with an older sibling or parent. Adult book club meets at 1 p.m., Sept. 26, Oct. 24, and Dec. 5. For book club information, call Mary Smith (435) 445-3597. Library hours: Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., at Fountain Green City Hall, 260 West 100 North.
Mental health services
Sanpete Valley Hospital offers Mental Health Services for individuals who are under or uninsured, including outpatient counseling, medication assistance, and medication management. Call Sanpete Valley Hospital at (435) 462-2441 to see if you qualify.
22 Americans die each day waiting for organ transplants, most of them for kidneys. MatchingDonors.com, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is helping to change that by linking organ donors with people in desperate need of kidneys and other transplants. And now, it’s not necessary to donate a kidney to save a life. Donors can donate a boat, car or real estate, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help save lives of people needing organ transplants. Visit matchingdonors.com or call (800) 385-0422.
MP Public Library
An original Carnegie library serving Mt. Pleasant City and surrounding areas. Preschool story time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. Home School story time on Mondays at 1 p.m. Bedtime story time on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., come in PJs and bring blanket if desired. Teen Advisory Council Of Students (TACOS) meets first Thursday of month at 4 p.m., TACOS book club meets second Thursday each month at 4 p.m. Adult book club will take place the last Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Library hours: Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call (435) 462-3240, or visit Mt. Pleasant City Library, 24 East Main, Mt. Pleasant.
MP Senior Center
Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Center, 101 East 100 North, offers rental space for events and social gatherings. For more information, call Paula Wright at (435) 262-9789 or Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support groups are a free resource providing support for individuals with mental health issues and their family and loved ones. Find strength with others who understand.
Family Support Group for family and friends of individuals with mental health issues meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Connections Support Group for individuals with mental health issues meets on the second and fourth Thursdays each month.
All NAMI meetings are held from 7-8:30 p.m., at 1050 South Medical Drive, (Next to Therapy West) Mt. Pleasant.
Narconon
Narconon reminds families that the opiate problem is continuing to get worse and is now considered a “syndemic.” More than ever before, communities need to come together and educate parents and their children about the dangers of drug use. To learn more about the Nation’s drug crisis, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/opioid-crisis-now-considered-a-syndemic.html. Narconon can help with steps to overcome addiction in the family. Call today for free screenings or referrals at (877) 841-5509.
Preparedness skills
Community classes to promote the advancement of skills, preparedness and resilience, are being taught by Jim Phillips in Spring City, sponsored by Spring City Citizen Corps (SCCC). Classes are held at Old Spring City Hall, 150 East Center. Skills classes are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. All events are open to the public at no cost. Questions, call (435) 709-1474.
Resource clothing bank
Persons needing clothing are welcome to browse what is available, free, on Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m., or Saturdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at 50 South 100 West, Ephraim. Clothing and money donations are welcome. Volunteer help is always needed. For more information call Nancy (435) 851-0603 or Darcie (435) 851-1963.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is held every Thursday from 4:30-5:45 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Elementary, 579 South 400 East. For more information, call Carolyn (435) 262-7759.