Nov. 6-8
7:30 p.m., Snow College Chamber Music groups perform a series of concerts in the Jorgensen Concert Hall, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Those who enjoy variety will like these concerts. Free and open to the public.
Nov. 6-9
7:30 p.m., Snow College presents “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” on stage in the Kim Christensen Theater, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.
Nov. 14
The annual Christmas Tree Forest will begin at the Fairview Museum of History and Art, 84 North 100 East, Fairview. Decorated trees are donated to loving families in need or to a recipient of choice by those who participate for them to enjoy during the holiday season. For more information, call the museum at (435) 427-9216; Rinda Thompson, (435) 851-6087; or Branch Cox (435) 469-1369.
Nov. 18
Christmas tree permits on sale from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Ephraim Forest Service Office, 540 North Main, until sold out or Dec. 23. For more information, call (435) 283-4251.
Nov. 29
6 p.m., Manti City Light Parade begins at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 295 South Main, Manti; then travels north. Participants are encouraged to decorate trucks, trailers, ATVs or other vehicles and arrive early. After the parade, meet at Manti High School, 100 West 500 North, for entertainment, eats and Santa Claus. Bring letters to Santa in a self-addressed, stamped envelope. For more information, call (435) 851-6113.
Nov. 30
4 thru 6:30 p.m., Annual Christmas Lighting celebration on Mt. Pleasant Main Street. Festivities to include Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies, games, vendors, prizes, Christmas carols, hayrides, warming barrels, fireworks and fun for all. For more information, call (435) 462-2456 or Colleen Oltrogge at (435) 851-6943.
AA meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous meet every week at the following locations and times: Sundays, 10 a.m., upstairs in Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center; 10 N. State, Mt. Pleasant (also Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at this location); Mondays, 8 p.m., Central Utah Counseling Center, 390 W. 100 N, Ephraim (also Thursdays at 8 p.m. at this location). Anyone interested in Alanon/Alateen fellowship for those whose lives have been affected by alcoholic behavior are encouraged to contact Sam at (435) 262-1188.
American Veterans
All eligible veterans are encouraged to join and attend the appropriate post meeting as follows:
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9276 of North Sanpete meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m., at 50 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant.
American Legion Post 4 of Mt. Pleasant meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Utah National Guard Armory, 525 West 1000 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Bereavement group
Gunnison Valley Home Care sponsors a bereavement group meeting open to anyone interested on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., at Gunnison Home Health, 45 East 100 North. For more info, call Krista (435) 528-3955.
Blood pressure clinic
Free blood pressure clinics sponsored by Gunnison Valley Home Care are held monthly at the following locations: Manti Senior Center the second Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Gunnison Senior Center the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact Krista at (435) 528-3955.
Disabled Veterans
Disabled American Veterans provides free van transportation to the George E. Wahlen Medical Center in Salt Lake City for veterans with medical appointments from Richfield and Sanpete County. DAV is currently seeking more drivers. For more information, contact the DAV Hospital Coordinator at (800) 613-4012 ext. 2003.
DUP
Anyone interested in joining or visiting local camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) is encouraged to contact any DUP member or visit www.isdup.org.
Employment help
Department of Workforce Services (DWS), Manti, is offering free resume writing and interview skills workshops. Resume writing workshops are held every Tuesday, and interview skills workshops are held on Wednesdays. Contact DWS office for times at (435) 835-0731.
Fairview Museum
Fairview Museum of History and Art is displayed in two buildings and grounds featuring many historical artifacts, sculptures, paintings, antique machinery and a locally found mammoth. Winter hours are 12 noon-4 p.m., Thursday thru Saturday or by appointment. Call the museum (435) 427-9216, or Claudia Fossum (801) 673-4738, or send email to fvmuseum@cut.net.
FG City Library
Serving the communities of Fountain Green, Moroni, Wales and Chester. Internet, computer, printer and TV available. Tuesdays, Preschool story time at 1 p.m., Story hour for ages 4-12, from 3-4 p.m. Adult book club will meet Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. For book club information, call Mary Smith (435) 445-3597. Library hours: Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., at Fountain Green City Hall, 260 West 100 North.
Mental health services
Sanpete Valley Hospital offers Mental Health Services for individuals who are under or uninsured, including outpatient counseling, medication assistance, and medication management. Call Sanpete Valley Hospital at (435) 462-2441 to see if you qualify.
22 Americans die each day waiting for organ transplants, most of them for kidneys. MatchingDonors.com, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is helping to change that by linking organ donors with people in desperate need of kidneys and other transplants. And now, it’s not necessary to donate a kidney to save a life. Donors can donate a boat, car or real estate, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help save lives of people needing organ transplants. Visit matchingdonors.com or call (800) 385-0422.
MP Public Library
An original Carnegie library serving Mt. Pleasant City and surrounding areas. Preschool story time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. Home School story time on Mondays at 1 p.m. Bedtime story time on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., come in PJs and bring blanket if desired. Teen Advisory Council Of Students (TACOS) meets first Thursday of month at 4 p.m., TACOS book club meets second Thursday each month at 4 p.m. Adult book club will take place the last Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Library hours: Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call (435) 462-3240, or visit Mt. Pleasant City Library, 24 East Main, Mt. Pleasant.
MP Senior Center
Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Center, 101 East 100 North, offers rental space for events and social gatherings. For more information, call Paula Wright at (435) 262-9789 or Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support groups are a free resource providing support for individuals with mental health issues and their family and loved ones. Find strength with others who understand.
Family Support Group for family and friends of individuals with mental health issues meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Connections Support Group for individuals with mental health issues meets on the second and fourth Thursdays each month.
All NAMI meetings are held from 7-8:30 p.m., at 1050 South Medical Drive, (Next to Therapy West) Mt. Pleasant.
Narconon
Narconon warns friends and family that methadone is not a safe and healthy alternative to opiate and heroin addiction. The addict is then stuck in a similar cycle of being controlled by a methadone clinic instead of drug dealers. Where some people might think this is better, in reality it is not. For more information on methadone, go to https://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/is-methadone-a-successful-form-of-drug-treatment.html. Narconon can help with steps to overcome addiction in the family. Call today for free screening or referral (877) 841-5509.
Preparedness skills
Community classes to promote the advancement of skills, preparedness and resilience, are being taught by Jim Phillips in Spring City, sponsored by Spring City Citizen Corps (SCCC). Classes are held at Old Spring City Hall, 150 East Center. Skills classes are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. All events are open to the public at no cost. Questions, call (435) 709-1474.
Resource clothing bank
Persons needing clothing are welcome to browse what is available, free, on Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m., or Saturdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at 50 South 100 West, Ephraim. Clothing and money donations are welcome. Volunteer help is always needed. For more information call Nancy (435) 851-0603 or Darcie (435) 851-1963.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is held every Thursday from 4:30-5:45 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Elementary, 579 South 400 East. For more information, call Carolyn (435) 262-7759.