July 27, 29-30
7 p.m., Sandy Wilson’s musical comedy play “The Boy Friend” will be presented by North Bend Entertainers on stage in the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview. Tickets available at the door. For information call (435) 469-1177 or visit www.nbentertainers.org.
Now thru July 31
Ephraim Co-op celebrates Christmas in July with many hand crafted items tagged with special discount prices. It’s a great time to get a head start on future gifts, including Christmas. For more information, call (435) 283-6654.
AA meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous meet every week at the following locations and times: Sundays, 10 a.m., upstairs in Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center; 10 N. State, Mt. Pleasant (also Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at this location); Mondays, 8 p.m., Central Utah Counseling Center, 390 W. 100 N, Ephraim (also Thursdays at 8 p.m. at this location). Anyone interested in Alanon/Alateen fellowship for those whose lives have been affected by alcoholic behavior are encouraged to contact Central Utah Counseling Center, 390 W. 100 No., Ephraim. Contact Sam at 262-1188.
American Veterans
All eligible veterans are encouraged to join and attend the appropriate post meeting as follows:
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9276 of North Sanpete meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m., at 50 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant.
American Legion Post 4 of Mt. Pleasant meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Utah National Guard Armory, 525 West 1000 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Bible Seekers Club
6:30 p.m., Wednesday Evening Kid’s Club for ages 5-12. Hosted by Heritage Baptist Church. Games, activities, music, snacks and Christ centered. Adults are welcome to stay and attend mid-week service while the kids are in club. 1045 Medical Drive (across the parking lot from Sanpete Valley Hospital) Mt. Pleasant. Call 462-9319 for details.
Blood pressure clinics
Free blood pressure clinics sponsored by Gunnison Valley Home Care are held monthly at the following locations: Manti Senior Center the second Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Gunnison Senior Center the third Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact Krista at (435) 528-3955.
Disabled Veterans
Disabled American Veterans provides free van transportation to the George E. Wahlen Medical Center in Salt Lake City for veterans with medical appointments from Richfield and Sanpete County. For more information, contact David Powell, (800) 613-4012 ext. 2003.
DUP
Anyone interested in joining or visiting local camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) is encouraged to contact any DUP member, visit www.isdup.org or contact Pat Olson at (435) 462-3134 or (435) 469-1056.
Employment workshops
Department of Workforce Services (DWS), Manti, is offering free resume writing and interview skills workshops. Resume writing workshops are held every Tuesday, and interview skills workshops are held on Wednesdays. Contact DWS office for times at (435) 835-0720.
FG City Library
Regular hours: Tuesdays 1-5 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-7 p.m. 1:15 p.m., Mondays, Story hour for ages 4-12, 10:45 a.m., Wednesdays, Preschool story hour for ages 2-5, at Fountain Green City Hall, 260 W. 100 N.
Mental health services
Sanpete Valley Hospital offers Mental Health Services for individuals who are under or uninsured, including outpatient counseling, medication assistance, and medication management. Call Sanpete Valley Hospital at (435) 462-2441 to see if you qualify.
22 Americans die each day waiting for organ transplants, most of them for kidneys. MatchingDonors.com, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is helping to change that by linking organ donors with people in desperate need of kidneys and other transplants. And now, it’s not necessary to donate a kidney to save a life. Donors can donate a boat, car or real estate, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help save lives of people needing organ transplants. Visit matchingdonors.com or call (800) 385-0422.
MP Public Library
Summer program schedule has ended. The regular schedule will resume in September. Teen event will take place at 6 p.m., on Aug. 3, at the library. The adult book club will take place the last Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call (435) 462-3340, or visit Mt. Pleasant City Library, 24 East Main, Mt. Pleasant.
MP Senior Center
Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Center, 101 East 100 North, offers rental space for events and social gatherings. For more information, call Paula Wright at (435) 262-9789 or Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support groups are a free resource providing support for individuals with mental health issues and also for their family and loved ones. Find strength with others who understand. Meetings are held next to Therapy West, 1050 South Medical Drive, Mt. Pleasant. Family Support Group meets first and third Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Connections Recovery Group meets second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Narconon
Narconon reminds families that the opiate problem is continuing to get worse and is now considered a “syndemic.” More than ever before, communities need to come together and educate parents and their children about the dangers of drug use. To learn more about the Nation’s drug crisis, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/opioid-crisis-now-considered-a-syndemic.html. Narconon can help with steps to overcome addiction in the family. Call today for free screenings or referrals at (877) 841-5509.
Preparedness skills
Community classes to promote the advancement of skills, preparedness and resilience, are being taught by Jim Phillips in Spring City, sponsored by Spring City Citizen Corps (SCCC). Classes are held at Spring City Hall, 150 East Center. Skills classes are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. All events are open to the public at no cost. Questions, call (435) 709-1474.
Resource clothing bank
Persons needing clothing are welcome to browse what is available, free, on Wednesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. Clothing donations can be dropped off anytime at 35 N. 100 E., Manti. Money donations also welcome. For info call Nancy (435) 851-0603; Darcie (435) 851-1963; or Lisa (435) 314-9064.
Sanpete Pantry
Volunteers needed to help with cardboard recycling at the Sanpete Pantry, 1080 Blackhawk Blvd, Mt. Pleasant. Call Sean at (435) 262-7841.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is held every Thursday from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Elementary. For more information contact Carolyn at (435) 262-7759.