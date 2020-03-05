March 4
5:30 p.m., Utah’s Progression Course for teens, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), begins at North Sanpete High School in the freshman academy room, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant. Progression is a six-week course for teens ages 13 – 18 who have emotional or mental health concerns. There are no fees to participate but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Vickie Anderson (435) 851-0220 or email vsjanderson@gmail.com.
March 5-7
7:30 p.m., Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat musical appears at Snow College in the Kim Christison Theatre, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets available online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.
March 6, 7
7 p.m., Doors open, 8 p.m., Promenade begins each night for North Sanpete High School annual Junior Prom, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant. Tickets may be purchased at the front office or at the door. Sunday dress is preferred, children under age five are discouraged from attending.
March 8
2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time begins. It is suggested to set clocks one hour ahead before retiring on Saturday. It is also a good idea to change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
March 17
6 p.m., The Seventh Annual Dinner Theatre presents “Plays & Pasta” in the Haslam Black Box, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Eat great food while being entertained by Snow’s budding directors and actors in an intimate atmosphere for a great date night. Tickets available online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.
March 21
10:30 a.m., Doors open for visiting and “Dancing Through Time” is the focus of this year’s Annual Pioneer Day Meeting at the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, 461 North 300 West. Lunch will be served at 12 noon. Snow College Ballroom Dance Company will be performing. All are welcome to attend. Admission is free, but lunch is extra unless you are age 80 or older.
April 4
An Easter Egg Hunt has been scheduled for people with special needs and disabilities only at Mt. Pleasant City Park. Potential attendees must RSVP for a time by Wednesday, March 25. Call Nikki Christensen at (435) 262-9190.
AA meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous meet every week at the following locations and times: Sundays, 10 a.m., upstairs in Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center; 10 N. State, Mt. Pleasant (also Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at this location); Mondays, 8 p.m., Central Utah Counseling Center, 390 W. 100 N, Ephraim (also Thursdays at 8 p.m. at this location). Anyone interested in Alanon/Alateen fellowship for those whose lives have been affected by alcoholic behavior are encouraged to contact Sam at (435) 262-1188.
American Veterans
All eligible veterans are encouraged to join and attend the appropriate post meeting as follows:
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9276 of North Sanpete meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m., at 50 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant.
American Legion Post 4 of Mt. Pleasant meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Utah National Guard Armory, 525 West 1000 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Bereavement group
Gunnison Valley Home Care sponsors a bereavement group meeting open to anyone interested on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., at Gunnison Home Health, 45 East 100 North. For more info, call Krista (435) 528-3955.
Blood pressure clinic
Free blood pressure clinics sponsored by Gunnison Valley Home Care are held monthly at the following locations: Manti Senior Center the second Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Gunnison Senior Center the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact Krista at (435) 528-3955.
Disabled Veterans
Disabled American Veterans provides free van transportation to the George E. Wahlen Medical Center in Salt Lake City for veterans with medical appointments from Richfield and Sanpete County. DAV is currently seeking more drivers. For more information, contact the DAV Hospital Coordinator at (800) 613-4012 ext. 2003.
DUP
Anyone interested in joining or visiting local camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) is encouraged to contact any DUP member or visit www.isdup.org.
Employment help
Department of Workforce Services (DWS), Manti, is offering free resume writing and interview skills workshops. Resume writing workshops are held every Tuesday, and interview skills workshops are held on Wednesdays. Contact DWS office for times at (435) 835-0731.
Fairview Museum
Fairview Museum of History and Art is displayed in two buildings and grounds featuring many historical artifacts, sculptures, paintings, antique machinery and a locally found mammoth. Winter hours are 12 noon-4 p.m., Thursday thru Saturday or by appointment. Call the museum (435) 427-9216, or send email to fvmuseum@cut.net.
FG City Library
Serving the communities of Fountain Green, Moroni, Wales and Chester. Internet, computer, printer and TV available. Tuesdays, Preschool story time at 1 p.m., Story hour for ages 4-12, from 3-4 p.m. Adult book club meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. For book club information, call Mary Smith (435) 445-3597. Library hours: Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., at Fountain Green City Hall, 260 West 100 North.
Mental health services
Sanpete Valley Hospital offers Mental Health Services for individuals who are under or uninsured, including outpatient counseling, medication assistance, and medication management. Call Sanpete Valley Hospital at (435) 462-2441 to see if you qualify.
22 Americans die each day waiting for organ transplants, most of them for kidneys. MatchingDonors.com, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is helping to change that by linking organ donors with people in desperate need of kidneys and other transplants. And now, it’s not necessary to donate a kidney to save a life. Donors can donate a boat, car or real estate, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help save lives of people needing organ transplants. Visit matchingdonors.com or call (800) 385-0422.
MP Public Library
An original Carnegie library serving Mt. Pleasant City and surrounding areas. Preschool story time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. Home School story time on Mondays at 1 p.m. Bedtime story time on third Thursday each month at 6 p.m., come in PJs and bring blanket if desired. Teen Advisory Council Of Students (TACOS) meets first Thursday of month at 4 p.m., TACOS book club meets second Thursday each month at 4 p.m. Book club for adults meets the fourth Friday of each month at 9 a.m., Adult writer’s club meets first Tuesday each month at 6 p.m., Teen writer’s club meets first Thursday each month at 4 p.m., Library hours: Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call (435) 462-3240, or visit Mt. Pleasant City Library, 24 East Main, Mt. Pleasant.
MP Senior Center
Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Center, 101 East 100 North, offers rental space for events and social gatherings. For more information, call Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380 or Loyce Schuhmann at (435) 469-2026.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support groups are a free resource providing support for individuals with mental health issues and their family and loved ones. Find strength with others who understand.
Connection Recovery Group is for adults with mental health conditions. Gain insight and hope from experiences and successes of others, be heard and know you are valued. Meetings are on first and third Thursday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m., 1050 South Medical Drive, Mt. Pleasant, next to Therapy West.
Family Support Group is for family, friends and caregivers of individuals with mental health concerns. Find hope, support and have your voice heard with compassion and understanding. Gain insight through shared experiences. Meetings are on first and third Thursday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Sanpete Valley Hospital cafeteria, 1100 South Medical Drive, Mt. Pleasant.
Narconon
Narconon reminds families that an addict typically does not like being an addict. After a while the lifestyle they live while being addicted to drugs and alcohol gets old. So then one would ask, why they don’t just stop? It is confusing for people who don’t understand addiction. The drugs have become a solution to a life problem. This can only be handled by going to treatment. Don’t just assume it’s a phase, it will end, or they will get tired of it eventually. Then people are left to deal with tragic consequences. For more information on how to handle addiction, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/why-cant-they-just-stop.html. Call today for a no cost screening or referral: (877) 841-5509..
Preparedness skills
Community classes to promote the advancement of skills, preparedness and resilience, are being taught by Jim Phillips in Spring City, sponsored by Spring City Citizen Corps (SCCC). Classes are held at Old Spring City Hall, 150 East Center. Skills classes are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. All events are open to the public at no cost. Questions, call (435) 709-1474.
Resource clothing bank
Persons needing clothing are welcome to browse what is available, free, on Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m., or Saturdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at 50 South 100 West, Ephraim. Clothing and money donations are welcome. Volunteer help is always needed. For more information call Nancy (435) 851-0603 or Darcie (435) 851-1963.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is held every Thursday from 4:30-5:45 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Elementary, 579 South 400 East. For more information, call Carolyn (435) 262-7759.