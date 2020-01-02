Sanpete County Community Calendar

Jan. 10
6:30 p.m., Sanpete Chapter of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers monthly meeting and potluck dinner will be held at the LDS Church, 300 South Main Street, Manti. Featured speaker will be Ron Snowden, discussing the Hole in the Rock Expedition (San Juan Mission) and the rebuilding of the 1880s fort in Bluff, UT. Presentation to begin at 7:30. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (801) 513-8720.
AA meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous meet every week at the following locations and times: Sundays, 10 a.m., upstairs in Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center; 10 N. State, Mt. Pleasant (also Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at this location); Mondays, 8 p.m., Central Utah Counseling Center, 390 W. 100 N, Ephraim (also Thursdays at 8 p.m. at this location). Anyone interested in Alanon/Alateen fellowship for those whose lives have been affected by alcoholic behavior are encouraged to contact Sam at (435) 262-1188.
American Veterans
All eligible veterans are encouraged to join and attend the appropriate post meeting as follows:
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9276 of North Sanpete meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m., at 50 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant.
American Legion Post 4 of Mt. Pleasant meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Utah National Guard Armory, 525 West 1000 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Bereavement group
Gunnison Valley Home Care sponsors a bereavement group meeting open to anyone interested on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., at Gunnison Home Health, 45 East 100 North. For more info, call Krista (435) 528-3955.
Blood pressure clinic
Free blood pressure clinics sponsored by Gunnison Valley Home Care are held monthly at the following locations: Manti Senior Center the second Wednesday of every month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Gunnison Senior Center the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact Krista at (435) 528-3955.
Disabled Veterans
Disabled American Veterans provides free van transportation to the George E. Wahlen Medical Center in Salt Lake City for veterans with medical appointments from Richfield and Sanpete County. DAV is currently seeking more drivers. For more information, contact the DAV Hospital Coordinator at (800) 613-4012 ext. 2003.
DUP
Anyone interested in joining or visiting local camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) is encouraged to contact any DUP member or visit www.isdup.org.
Employment help
Department of Workforce Services (DWS), Manti, is offering free resume writing and interview skills workshops. Resume writing workshops are held every Tuesday, and interview skills workshops are held on Wednesdays. Contact DWS office for times at (435) 835-0731.
Fairview Museum
Fairview Museum of History and Art is displayed in two buildings and grounds featuring many historical artifacts, sculptures, paintings, antique machinery and a locally found mammoth. Winter hours are 12 noon-4 p.m., Thursday thru Saturday or by appointment. Call the museum (435) 427-9216, or send email to fvmuseum@cut.net.
FG City Library
Serving the communities of Fountain Green, Moroni, Wales and Chester. Internet, computer, printer and TV available. Tuesdays, Preschool story time at 1 p.m., Story hour for ages 4-12, from 3-4 p.m. Adult book club meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. For book club information, call Mary Smith (435) 445-3597. Library hours: Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., at Fountain Green City Hall, 260 West 100 North.
Mental health services
Sanpete Valley Hospital offers Mental Health Services for individuals who are under or uninsured, including outpatient counseling, medication assistance, and medication management. Call Sanpete Valley Hospital at (435) 462-2441 to see if you qualify.
22 Americans die each day waiting for organ transplants, most of them for kidneys. MatchingDonors.com, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is helping to change that by linking organ donors with people in desperate need of kidneys and other transplants. And now, it’s not necessary to donate a kidney to save a life. Donors can donate a boat, car or real estate, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help save lives of people needing organ transplants. Visit matchingdonors.com or call (800) 385-0422.
MP Public Library
An original Carnegie library serving Mt. Pleasant City and surrounding areas. Preschool story time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. Home School story time on Mondays at 1 p.m. Bedtime story time on third Thursday each month at 6 p.m., come in PJs and bring blanket if desired. Teen Advisory Council Of Students (TACOS) meets first Thursday of month at 4 p.m., TACOS book club meets second Thursday each month at 4 p.m. Book club for adults meets the fourth Friday of each month at 9 a.m., Adult writer’s club meets first Tuesday each month at 6 p.m., Teen writer’s club meets first Thursday each month at 4 p.m., Library hours: Mondays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call (435) 462-3240, or visit Mt. Pleasant City Library, 24 East Main, Mt. Pleasant.
MP Senior Center
Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Center, 101 East 100 North, offers rental space for events and social gatherings. For more information, call Paula Wright at (435) 262-9789 or Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support groups are a free resource providing support for individuals with mental health issues and their family and loved ones. Find strength with others who understand.
Family Support Group for family and friends of individuals with mental health issues meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Connections Support Group for individuals with mental health issues meets on the second and fourth Thursdays each month.
All NAMI meetings are held from 7-8:30 p.m., at 1050 South Medical Drive, (Next to Therapy West) Mt. Pleasant.
Narconon
Narconon reminds addicts and alcoholics that with the New Year it is time to think about the future years as well. Addict and alcoholics will find that entering a treatment program will produce lasting recovery. For years and years some people have had the New Year’s resolution to start the year clean, but failed. But after going to rehab they no longer had to worry about that old resolution haunting them each year. After rehab it is possible to live in the present and set much more positive resolutions for oneself. Reach out now for help, recovery is possible. For more information on New Year’s resolutions, go to https://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/for-2020-and-beyond-be-the-only-resolution-that-matters.html. Call today for a no cost screening or referral: (877) 841-5509.
Preparedness skills
Community classes to promote the advancement of skills, preparedness and resilience, are being taught by Jim Phillips in Spring City, sponsored by Spring City Citizen Corps (SCCC). Classes are held at Old Spring City Hall, 150 East Center. Skills classes are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. All events are open to the public at no cost. Questions, call (435) 709-1474.
Resource clothing bank
Persons needing clothing are welcome to browse what is available, free, on Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m., or Saturdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at 50 South 100 West, Ephraim. Clothing and money donations are welcome. Volunteer help is always needed. For more information call Nancy (435) 851-0603 or Darcie (435) 851-1963.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is held every Thursday from 4:30-5:45 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Elementary, 579 South 400 East. For more information, call Carolyn (435) 262-7759.