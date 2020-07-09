MANTI—An announcement was made last week that the 2020 Sanpete County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following statement was posed on the fair’s webpage, sanpetecountyfair.net:
“The Sanpete County Fair Board and Sanpete County Commissioners have taken into consideration every aspect of how to economically and safely conduct the 2020 Sanpete County Fair amidst COVID-19. We have been watching updates from our local health department and see the cases growing in the Sanpete Valleys.
“It is our desire to not contribute to the growing pandemic. It’s hard to maintain social distance and keep everyone safe at a lot of our events.
“This being said, and with the greatest respect for everyone’s health and safety, we regret to inform you that all Sanpete County Fair events are cancelled for 2020, this includes the Sanpete Xtreme Moto in July.
“We wish you all a healthy, safe and happy summer and look forward to our next fair in 2021. The Sanpete County Jr. Livestock Committee will still be conducting the Jr. Livestock Show and Auction. Watch for further information to be posted about this.”