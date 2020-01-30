MANTI—This year’s 2020 Sanpete County Fair (SCF) includes a Fun on the Farm Reading Challenge that is open to all children in 2019-20 school year grades kindergarten through fifth grade.
Those who read 25 books from January — August 2020, and bring their completed Reading Challenge Form to the Thursday night, Aug. 27, rodeo grandstand gate, during the 2020 Sanpete County Fair, Manti; will earn free admittance to attend the rodeo.
Download the Reading Challenge Form (if needed) from the Sanpete County Fair website at: https://sanpetecountyfair.net/event-information.
Each participant must follow the following rules:
• Open to children kindergarten-fifth grade for the 2019-20 school year;
• Children must read twenty-five (25) books of any length but must be of appropriate age/ability;
• Books counted must be read by child- not teacher, parent, librarian, guardian or other;
• Books counted may be read from January through Aug. 27, (Thursday night rodeo);
• Each book title must be initialed by a parent, guardian, or librarian. Incomplete entries cannot be accepted and the form must be completely filled out to receive a free entry into the Thursday night rodeo at the Sanpete County Fair.
• Children must bring their completed Reading Challenge Form with required initials to the Thursday night rodeo, Aug. 27. The form will be collected at the gate and a hand will be stamped to gain free entry into the rodeo. Each form is good for one child admission to the Thursday night rodeo. Only one entry per child. Free admission does not include people accompanying the child.
• The Reading Challenge Form is only valid for the Thursday night rodeo and is not valid for entry into other fair events.