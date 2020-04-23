RICHFIELD — Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) has confirmed the first positive cases of COVID-19 in Sanpete County. Three cases have been confirmed in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Central Utah Health District to 17, according to a Central Utah Public Health Department press release.
Two of the individuals are between the ages of 40-60, while the other is between the ages of 18-25. All three individuals are currently recovering at home in Sanpete County. These cases were contracted from exposure to an individual within the Central Utah Health District who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.
“While we were able to identify the point of exposure for these cases, these cases highlight the active nature of COVID-19 within our health district. As cases continue to increase, it is essential that our communities remain vigilant in their efforts to practice proper social distancing, take protective measures when in contact with others, and to stay home when sick.” said Nate Selin, CUPHDs Health Officer.
Close contacts of the confirmed cases are being contacted and will be advised to self-quarantine. CUPHD staff will actively monitor these individuals for symptoms and refer them to testing if symptoms develop. CUPHD continues to encourage testing for individuals who have symptoms.
As of press time, Juab County has four cases, Millard, five; Sanpete, three; Sevier, five. Wayne and Piute counties have no cases so far. Only one case from the Central Utah region has been hospitalized and no deaths reported.
Testing guidelines have been expanded, and anyone who exhibits even one of the following symptoms is asked to get tested for COVID-19. Symptoms include, fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pain, sore throat, and loss of sense of taste or smell.
Anyone who is symptomatic, should contact their medical provider or one of the COVID-19 hotlines at 1-800-456-7707 or 844-442-5224 to be referred for testing.
“Testing for COVID-19 is the best method for limiting spread of the virus by quickly identifying confirmed individuals and having them isolate at home to ensure they don’t spread it to others. If anyone is symptomatic in any way, it is important that they stay at home and be tested as soon as possible,” Selin added.
The most up-to-date information can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov or centralutahpublichealth.org.