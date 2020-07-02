MT. PLEASANT—Several years ago, Drive4Food, a nonprofit organization, was created to raise money for the Sanpete Pantry. Since that time, it has evolved into five fundraising events per year. Generous community donations have increased each year since the inception of D4F.
Sponsorships from local businesses for events such as a golf tournament, OHV ride and 5K and 10K runs have allowed the pantry to cover some of its operating costs for providing food to the less privileged in Sanpete County.
The Sanpete Pantry wishes to express appreciation to the residents of the county for supporting Drive4Food through fundraising and volunteering. The community’s support for the various fundraising events that have been held during the past few years has been lifesaving.
The pantry’s partnership with the Sanpete community has been very rewarding and D4F has worked diligently to earn residents’ trust and respect.
There has been a great response from the community through online donations during the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 virus. These same restrictions have made traditional fundraising events very difficult in conjunction with the D4F organization.
Because of this, the Sanpete Pantry has discontinued its partnership with D4F as of June 15 and wishes to thank all those who have supported D4F in the past. Drive4Food will be under new management and will no longer be involved in fundraising for the Sanpete Pantry.
All fundraising, donations and grants will be managed directly by the Sanpete Pantry. Donations can be made directly by going to SanpetePantry.org, sending an email to sanpetepantry@gmail.com or calling 435-462-3006.