MT. PLEASANT—Sanpete County saw its first death from COVID-19 Aug. 14, 2020. According to the Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) the individual was a male over the age of 85. It is reported that he contracted the virus from contact with someone who also had COVID.
“We are saddened to hear of another death from COVID-19 in our local community,” said Nate Selin, CUPHD’s Health Officer. “Our hearts go out to the family who had lost their loved one to this disease.
As of press time, the CUPHD had reported 452 cases in the Six County area. Of those cases 26 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
The CUPHD reported 83 total cases in Juab, with 66 recovered, one death and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 137 cases, with 125 recovered and no current; Piute, six cases, with four recovered, and one hospitalization; Sanpete, 137 cases, with 113 recovered and no hospitalization; and Sevier, 87 cases, with 78 recovered, no hospitalizations and one death. Wayne County has two cases reported with two recovered and no hospitalizations.
There was one case reported in the less than one age group; 41 cases in the 1-14 age group; 86 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 150 in the 25-44 age group; 112 in the 45-64 age group; 59 in the 65-84 age group and three cases in the 85+ age group. There was one new death in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 11,084 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.