MT. PLEASANT — Sanpete Valley Hospital, in an on-going effort to support the students in our communities, is proud to announce the annual Sanpete Valley Hospital Scholarship program.
This program will donate three (3) $1,000 scholarship awards to high school seniors in Sanpete County.
Applicants must currently be a high school senior at a Sanpete County High School or participating in an accredited high school curriculum and reside in Sanpete County. Applicants must also hold a current GPA of 3.6 or higher, plan to pursue a career in healthcare and be actively involved in community service.
Applications may be obtained at sanpetehospital.org, front desk of administration building located at 1100 South Medical Drive, Mt. Pleasant, or from high school counselors.
Completed application, along with resume, and a 300-500-word essay must be emailed to shauna.watts@imail.org by Monday, April 27.
The essay should provide details on the student’s experience with community service as well as plans for pursuing a career in healthcare, and how they would use the scholarship award if selected.
Further details, along with application and the award process, can be found on sanpetehospital.org or contact Shauna Watts at Sanpete Valley at shauna.watts@imail.org or 435-262-1381.