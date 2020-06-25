MT. PLEASANT—Sanpete Valley Hospital has presented its sixth annual Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital Scholarship award to three students who attend local high schools.
Manti High School’s Conner Christiansen and Meagan Dennis as well as North Sanpete High School’s Kamryn Pack were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship based on their grades, service to the community, academics and desire to pursue a career in healthcare.
“Our goal with this scholarship program is to give local students the opportunity to gain an education and make an impact in the lives of others through a career in healthcare,” said Aaron Wood, Sanpete Valley Hospital CEO. “We wish them nothing but success as they propel themselves forward with their educational goals.”
While the three recipients differ in the areas of healthcare that they’d like to pursue, they all agree that they are entering the field to continue to serve others. Christiansen plans to become a physical therapist; he enjoys helping people improve and heal from all types of injuries. Pack plans to pursue a career in nursing along with furthering her interests in obstetrics and research into physical disorders.
Dennis plans to complete her goal to become a nurse. Currently, she works as a CNA, is enrolling in the EMT course at Snow College and has already completed 29 college credits.
Sanpete Valley Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare for Sanpete County
