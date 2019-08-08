SC announces theatre season offerings, tickets

EPHRAIM — Snow College (SC) recently announced the theatrical season line-up for the 2019-20 school year. Four headlining shows and a live music radio play will be presented this season; Pride and Prejudice, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Miracle on 34th Street, Fiddler on the Roof, and Homer’s The Odyssey. Season tickets are on sale now by phone, call (435) 283-7478 or online at https://www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/theatre/index.html.
Pride and Prejudice
On stage Sept. 25-28. Adapted by Jon Jory from the novel by Jane Austen and directed by Milinda Weeks.
All of the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel come to life in this refreshingly fast-paced and engaging new adaptation. Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject.
When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense — but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice, and to make the best match of all?
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
On stage Nov. 6-9. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Andrew Nogasky.
Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. 15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.
Now it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.
Miracle on 34th Street
On stage Dec. 4-7. By Lance Arthur Smith, original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz and directed by David Josh Patterson.
The heartwarming holiday classic retold in the tradition of a live 1940s era radio broadcast. When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story.
Staged with live Foley effects and a score of favorite holiday tunes, Miracle on 34th Street is sure to melt even the most cynical of hearts.
Fiddler on the Roof
On stage Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7, 2020. Book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, based on Sholom Aleichem’s Stories and directed by Brad Olsen.
Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler has touched audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty. Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman and his five daughters.
With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.
Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.
The Odyssey
On stage April 15-18, 2020. Adapted and originally directed by Mary Zimmerman, adapted from the translation of The Odyssey by Robert Fitzgerald and directed by Trent Bean.
Mary Zimmerman brings her amazing and unique talents to Homer’s The Odyssey, an epic tale that covers a journey home spanning 10 years, complete with monsters, gods and human foibles.
This dramatic adaptation of Homer’s myth begins with a modern young woman who is struggling to understand Robert Fitzgerald’s translation of “The Odyssey.” A classical muse appears, and the young woman becomes the goddess Athena--a tireless advocate for Odysseus in his struggle to get home.
With her trademark irreverent and witty twist on classic works, Zimmerman brings to life the story of Odysseus’s ten-year journey, depicting his encounters with characters such as Circe, the Cyclops, Poseidon, Calypso, the Sirens and others.