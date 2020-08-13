SANPETE COUNTY-- School starts for Sanpete County’s two school districts on Aug. 20, and both districts are busy finalizing preparations for bringing students back in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been the busiest summer and start to school I’ve ever seen,” said South Sanpete School District Superintendent Ralph Squire. “It’s been challenging, but we’re doing it so that we can return to as close to normal as possible.”
At this point, both districts are planning a regular school opening with in-person instruction in the classroom with protocols in place to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. Both districts have posted their detailed plans on their websites.
Both districts are also providing the alternative of online learning from home via online curriculum providers Edgenuity and Pathblazer. This online learning will be facilitated by teachers in each district.
North Sanpete School District is offering a third option for high school students through which students can remain enrolled in their high school courses but learn online with facilitation by their teachers.
South Sanpete School District is offering a combination of face-to-face learning with online learning for secondary students by application and with principal approval.
The districts’ plans include alternative procedures should school schedules be modified at some point or should school be dismissed based on recommendations from the Utah Governor’s Office, the local health department, the Utah State Board of Education or local school boards.
Both plans include specifics such as having assigned seating in classrooms, maximizing the space between desks, tables and chairs, and enhancing cleaning standards. Meal times will be staggered and group sizes limited.
Nan Ault, superintendent of North Sanpete School District, said that Monday through Thursday, North Sanpete High School will let out at 2 p.m and the district’s middle and elementary schools will let out at 2:30 p.m. All schools will let out at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. These hours will give teachers time to assist online learners.
Squire said the biggest concern being expressed by parents to his district is regarding face masks. He said SSSD will accept a variety of face coverings including face masks, bandanas, gaiters and face shields.
The online plans state schools in both districts will have some disposable masks available, but students are encouraged to bring their own.
Parents are also asking about their options for school if they don’t feel safe sending their students to class, Squire said. There is the online option, he said, adding that parents need to let their school know as soon as possible if they plan to have their student do online learning.
He also said if parents plan to do home schooling on their own, by law they are required to fill out a form and register that plan with the district. “Every principal will have that form and we have that form at the district,” Squire said.
The single most important factor is that if a student or faculty member is feeling sick, he or she should stay home, Squire said.
Ault said parents in her district have been anxious to have their students return to the classroom. Parents also expressed a desire to have their high school students work with their own high school teachers while doing online learning.
She also said parents should let their schools know of their plans for their students.
Ault said she is confident in the abilities of teachers to successfully implement the new requirements in their classrooms.
“We’re going to follow (health department) guidelines, we are going to take any case of COVID-19 seriously, isolate it, and try to maintain school to the best of our ability,” Ault said.
Squire said SSSD staff members will work with students as they adjust to these new rules, Squire said.
“We’re going to do the best we can to make it a positive and good experience for everybody,” he said.